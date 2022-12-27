Benzie County Claims Advanced Weather Notice Prepared First Responders for Holiday Storm

Benzie County was extra prepared for the storm that blew over the holiday weekend thanks to an advanced weather notice.

The Benzie County Emergency Management took the advanced notice form the National Weather Service and informed first responders the details of the storm. That allowed first responders extra prep time for the storm.

They say there was one key point in having the notice.

“Having that advanced weather notice let people prepare and didn’t put themselves in positions that would catch themselves in drifts or put them in those life-threatening positions that the Weather Service was concerned about,” Rebecca Hubers, the emergency management coordinator for Benzie County, said.

Benzie County Emergency Management says this storm was a reminder to take the weather seriously and plan ahead.