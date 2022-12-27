ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Car stolen with 4-month-old inside in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A car was stolen with a 4-month-old baby in the backseat at an apartment complex on Millsview Court Friday night. The Raleigh Police Department said Friday they were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle with a child inside. The mother of the child told WRAL...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man found dead after crews put out Sanford house fire

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 center in Harnett County received the call at 9:44 a.m. reporting the fire in the 100 block of Andrea Court in Sanford, about 16 miles southeast of Sanford city limits.
SANFORD, NC
jocoreport.com

18 Year-Old Indicted For Murder Of Johnston County Store Clerk

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A Grand Jury has indicted an 18 year-old man on murder, kidnapping, and robbery charges. Alexander Leon Herrera of Thunder Ridge Drive, Garner was indicted this month by a Grand Jury in Smithfield for the murder of William Hayden Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, age 19, was working November...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham grandfather’s family pleads for help in fatal hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – John Sullivan, known as Tim by his friends, was an independent, active 84-year-old. “Most people would say he’s my brother and not my dad,” said Sullivan’s daughter, Kathy Petrizzi. She and her brother Mark Sullivan spoke with CBS 17 from Virginia where they were gathered for the holidays.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Victim Shot During Altercation, Arrest Made

NEWTON GROVE – One person is in jail and another in the hospital as the result of a southern Johnston County shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded Dec. 23rd around 9:50pm to 390 Thornton Road, Newton Grove. First responders found Qwandrick Rashad Oates,...
NEWTON GROVE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy