ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Cadillac Rotary Selects Up North Arts as Spring Auction Fundraiser

By Eric Lloyd
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

A local art center is set to be the beneficiary of a major fundraiser

For the past 30 years, the Cadillac Rotary Club selects one non-profit in the area and partners with them to raise money through their spring auction. This year they have selected the Up North Arts Center.

The auction will have an art theme with dozens of items, experiences and packages up for live and silent auction with 75% of proceeds going to Up North Arts for their own renovation projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYPFT_0jvzC4zh00

“A lot of people don’t know how many different things are housed in that building and how many different segments of the community that they’re actually serving,” said Jessica Holly of the Cadillac Rotary, “They’re serving seniors, they’re serving young people, they’re serving and just anybody. Honestly there’s something for everyone and they’re really working hard on a beautification process.”

The auction is scheduled for April 22 at the Fox Motors showroom. Tickets will be $50.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Traverse Area District Library Hosts ‘Happy Noon Year’ Party

As many people make plans to rein in the New Year, kids in Traverse City had their own “Happy Noon Year” party. Friends and family gathered at the Traverse Area District Library Friday morning. The room was filled with joy and excitement as they danced, made crafts and played while waiting to the countdown to noon, giving them a chance to be part of the celebrations.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Roasted Café In Cadillac Celebrates Grand Opening

Years in the making, Roasted Café in the heart of downtown Cadillac had their grand opening celebration Friday. “Took a long time just to get to open and then, you know, we took a little time to get to our grand opening because we wanted to have everything in place. We started with breakfast and coffee and then we had lunch,” said owner Erica Piedmonte.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Clare County Firefighter Celebrates 60 Years of Service

This year marked a significant milestone for a Clare County firefighter. This is Lt. Jerry Bridges’ 60th year as a firefighter. His impressive career has spanned several departments across the state. It is perhaps the unlikeliest way to start what would turn into a 60 year firefighting career,. But...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Hook & Hunting: Ice Fishing Safety Tips From Lyman’s Sports Shop

Many anglers have already tried their luck with ice fishing, but as the weather warms up it’s important to know when it’s safe. Lyman’s Sports Shop in Houghton Lake says it’s important to observe the ice carefully as snow drifts can hide cracks on the ice. They recommend using a spud tool to measure the thickness of the ice beneath them.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
9&10 News

Cedar to Lose Its Recycling Drop-off Site on Dec. 31

Leelanau County is about to have one less spot for community recycling. But some people are working to change that. Solon Township has had an agreement with the County to provide a recycling drop-off site in Cedar. But the County says the contract is expiring at the end of the year because the two sides couldn’t reach a new agreement.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Stores Gear up for Gift Returns and Exchanges

With the holiday season coming to an end, stores are starting to see customers come in for gift returns and exchanges. Glik’s, in downtown Traverse City saw a few customers the day after Christmas come in needing to return or exchange a present. Gliks says their return policy is a little more lenient compared to other stores.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Channel 32 WFQX Maintenance – Low Power

In our latest updates from our engineers they say that Channel 32 WFQX is on the air, but still running at reduced power. We are currently slated for physical investigation of the antenna and line and then the appropriate repair work beginning late next week, around the 5th of Jan 2023.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
KALKASKA, MI
9&10 News

Santa Spotted Surfing in Traverse City

Santa has been busy delivering gifts, he took a little time for himself Christmas Day to hit the waves in Traverse City. Even with the cold weather Santa says he loves surfing, especially winter surfing!. Santa was spotted at Clinch Park in Downtown Traverse City and he’s been seen spending...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Man Helps Get People Out of Snow on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve in the middle of a blizzard, drivers are still on the roads even in dangerous driving conditions, but many are getting stuck. One man, Daniel Lassus, is spending his holiday driving around helping people get out of the snow. He isn’t used to the snow being from Louisiana but after living in Traverse City for a couple of years, he is figuring out ways to get around even in the winter weather. He says there are at least 3 feet of snow but has his car and a shovel and is just doing what he can to make sure everyone makes it home for the holidays.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy