Cadillac Rotary Selects Up North Arts as Spring Auction Fundraiser

A local art center is set to be the beneficiary of a major fundraiser

For the past 30 years, the Cadillac Rotary Club selects one non-profit in the area and partners with them to raise money through their spring auction. This year they have selected the Up North Arts Center.

The auction will have an art theme with dozens of items, experiences and packages up for live and silent auction with 75% of proceeds going to Up North Arts for their own renovation projects.

“A lot of people don’t know how many different things are housed in that building and how many different segments of the community that they’re actually serving,” said Jessica Holly of the Cadillac Rotary, “They’re serving seniors, they’re serving young people, they’re serving and just anybody. Honestly there’s something for everyone and they’re really working hard on a beautification process.”

The auction is scheduled for April 22 at the Fox Motors showroom. Tickets will be $50.