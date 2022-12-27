Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
New state law regarding opioids designed to save lives
A new state law goes into effect Jan. 1 to help save lives from opioid and fentanyl overdoses on college campuses. The CDPH (California Department of Public Health) is raising efforts for awareness and helping prevent opioid use, addiction and potential overdose. The state of California is working to provide students with greater access to the life-saving drug Naloxone at colleges and universities. Colleges and universities can order Naloxone at no cost through the Naloxone Distribution Project (https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/individuals/Pages/Naloxone_Distribution_Project.aspx).
Bakersfield Channel
Medical rights for trans people in California will be solidified under SB 107
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over 20 states have implemented or considered legislative actions aimed at limiting LGBTQ+ youth access to gender-affirming health care in 2022, including Alabama, Texas and Arizona. Looking ahead to 2023, nine states have already pre-filed measures that ban transitional care, including New Hampshire, Montana, Missouri...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
beckersasc.com
4 states expand, clarify CRNAs' scope of practice in 2022
Here are four states that clarified the scope of practice for CRNAs in 2022:. 1. The Alaska Board of Nursing adopted rules Jan. 19 that eliminated specific administrative procedures as a requirement for CRNA licensure, the association said. With the passage, CRNAs and other advanced practice registered nurses are no longer required to submit to the state "consultation and referral plans" to provide anesthesia services.
thesungazette.com
CalOSHA seek to extend COVID-19 workforce regs to 2024
TULARE COUNTY – With constant changes to COVID-19 regulations in the past few years, the state plans to set additional regulations for the next two years. On Dec. 15, the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as Cal/OSHA, Standards Board voted 6-1 to adopt non-emergency COVID-19 regulations. These include providing masks to employees, reporting an outbreak in cases to authorities and providing COVID-19 prevention training, among other measures.
californiaglobe.com
The Year of Diversions: Gov. Newsom Clings to Covid Powers, Climate Lies, and More
Instead of an overview of the year that was 2022, I thought I’d re-post important California Globe headlines and the links to the articles. These story headlines tell us all what really happened in 2022 in California – politics, spending, the mandates and regulations, and constitutional abuses. Notably, Governor Gavin Newsom even vetoed a bill to limit his Covid emergency powers which he first declared in March 2020; Newsom maintains emergency powers more than 1,000 days, and nearly 3 years later.
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Health Updates Top Public Health Issues of 2022 and Prepares Californians for 2023 - Campus Opioid Safety Act Goes Into Effect on January 1
The Campus Opioid Safety Act goes into effect on January 1, 2023. CDPH will work with CA colleges and universities to raise awareness about the benefits of Naloxone, a life-saving medicine for reversing opioid overdose. Colleges and universities can order life-saving Naloxone at no cost through. Naloxone Distribution Project by...
How new Title IX rules could affect California’s transgender and nonbinary students
New Title IX rules barring gender discrimination could put more responsibility on colleges to protect transgender and nonbinary students. But those students say creating welcoming campuses will require more than just policy.
Washington Examiner
Measles in Ohio: The center of a major outbreak
Central Ohio is the epicenter of a sizable measles outbreak in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of 117 cases reported nationwide, Franklin County, Ohio, accounted for 82. That's 70% of the total nationwide case count, according to data from the CDC and Columbus Public Health.
coloradoboulevard.net
Statewide Parking Reform Wins
California made history in 2022 when Governor Newsom signed a long-sought reform to deregulate local parking requirements on infill projects. But could one provision of the new law undermine its effect on the ground?. Ultimately, the point of AB 2097 was:. to reduce dependence on automobiles,. enhance access to buildings...
KQED
California's New Pay Transparency Law to Reduce Gender and Racial Pay Gaps Takes Effect Jan. 1
In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than was previously required.
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since California adopted the nation’s first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags in 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable. But Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable...
Opinion: California Lawmakers Must Protect Small Businesses from Bogus ADA Lawsuits
I’ve helped run a small watersports equipment rental, lessons and tours shop in San Diego for several years, and while it has mostly been a positive experience, the recent string of ADA lawsuit abuse plaguing our state has made it significantly more challenging to operate. These lawsuits, which are...
montereycountyweekly.com
The CEO of the region's Medi-Cal provider is stepping down in May; a new leader is already in the wings.
The CEO of Central California Alliance for Health, the region’s nonprofit Medi-Cal health care provider, is stepping down after 17 years of service, the Alliance announced on Dec. 21. Stephanie Sonnenshine is resigning on May 1, 2023. Her replacement, Michael Schrader, currently CEO of the Health Plan of San...
Inhabitat.com
California tariff will pay customers to produce solar energy
The California Public Utilities Commission has just released a draft decision to revise California’s net energy metering tariff. This is a move intended to improve pricing by aligning energy prices with the electric grid’s capabilities around the clock. While this may sound like a move to raise energy prices during peak load hours, it could instead have many more results, including incentivizing the adoption of solar energy.
Social Security income changes starting soon for California residents
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting California really hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $800 dollars more per household—each month for some individuals in California. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
Worried about tuition next year? Try the CA College Corps
Earning a bachelor's degree has increasingly become a surefire pathway toward employment for American youth — but not without financial drawbacks like student loans, which can follow graduates for decades. Governor Gavin Newsom has begun a program for low-income college students that helps pave the rocky road to graduation. The California College Corps, lauded by Newsom as the accomplishment he is "more proud of than anything (he's) been involved in",...
goldrushcam.com
Covered California’s First Deadline Approaches as Winter Illnesses Highlight the Importance of Having Access to Quality Health Care
December 28, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Californians facing the compounding impact of three respiratory illnesses this winter, Covered California is urging the uninsured to sign up for health care coverage before the upcoming Dec. 31 deadline. Coverage provides access to quality care and protection from unforeseen medical costs, and Covered California is where people can get financial help to lower the cost of their health insurance. Californians need to sign up before the end of the year in order to have their coverage be effective on Jan. 1.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in California
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population.
