fox29.com
Candlelight vigil held for woman killed in violent crash on Philadelphia street: 'She didn't deserve this'
PHILADELPHIA - The family of a woman who was killed by an erratic driver in a violent midday crash caught on camera gathered Friday for a candlelight vigil. Julia Abraham, 78, was sitting inside her Mercury Mariner on the 700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when police say a stolen Jeep slammed into her car and five others.
fox29.com
Police looking for driver after pedestrian struck, killed in Kensington hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say he became the victim of a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Saturday morning. He was found in the street on the 1800 block of East Lehigh Avenue just before 1 a.m. and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Number of police officer suicides rises in Philly while falling in departments across the country
Nationally, the number of police department suicides is down from the recent years of pandemic and civil unrest. However, in Philadelphia, the number grew in 2022. The Police Department is working on some mental health strategies for cops.
fox29.com
'I'm lost': Emotional vigil held for 22-year old killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An emotional vigil for a 22-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia December 26. As the search continues for the driver, who just kept going, a balloon release was held at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue Wednesday evening, where Roland White was hit by a driver and, police say, left for dead.
4 people, including Philadelphia officer, hospitalized after crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people, including a Philadelphia police officer, were taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in the city's Olney neighborhood.Police say the crash happened on North 5th Street near West Rockland Street around 5:30 a.m. The scene is not far from Roosevelt Boulevard.Authorities say a speeding car hit a Philadelphia police SUV. Police say the driver may have been fleeing the scene of another crash.The officer involved in the crash was taken to Temple University Hospital. The other victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center.Officials say the officer is in stable condition. The speeding driver is listed in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition.
NBC Philadelphia
3 People, Including Police Officer, Injured in Olney Car Crash
A multi-vehicle car crash in the Olney section of North Philadelphia has left three people, including a police officer, injured, Philadelphia Police say. SkyForce10 was over the crash scene on the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where a Toyota was seen destroyed in the middle of the block, its front-end unrecognizable.
VIDEO: 2 targets of gunfire escape unharmed; now Philadelphia Police seek suspects
Police are looking for three men who opened fire on a pair of men in a parked car the day after Christmas, and a fourth person who drove the car they escaped in.
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
West Philly hit-and-run involving stolen car leaves grandmother dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle left a 78-year-old grandmother dead in West Philadelphia's Mantua section on Wednesday, police say. Family identified the 78-year-old as Julia Mae Abraham. According to family members, the Abraham pulled over on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue because her sister wanted to buy a lottery ticket at the corner store. While the Abraham was waiting for her sister to come out, a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicle plowed into the SUV.Abraham was sitting inside a silver Mercury Mariner and killed when police say the Jeep...
'They all deserve to have their name' — Work underway to ID all buried in Philly potter's field
It may take decades, but city investigators are banding together to identify all human remains buried in a Northeast Philadelphia’s potters field — the same field where the “Boy in the Box,” now known as Joseph Zarelli, had been interred for years.
Philadelphia police investigate "suspicious death" in Overbrook
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating what they call a "suspicious death" in Philadelphia's Overbrook section Thursday evening. A 62-year-old man was found dead around 5 p.m. in a home on the 900 block of Atwood Road, police say.Authorities say the man's wife found him unresponsive in the bedroom on the second floor. They also say that his head showed signs of trauma.Police have not recovered any weapons but say they have a person in custody. The identity of the person in custody is unknown at this time.
Multi-vehicle crash injures Pa. police officer and 2 others
A multi-vehicle crash in the Olney neighborhood sent a Philadelphia police officer and two other people to the hospital to be treated for injuries, police said. The collision happened early Friday in the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where the crash involved a patrol car, a pick-up truck and a sedan.
NBC Philadelphia
Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident
A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
Family searching for "answers" after loved one died in North Philly hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A North Philadelphia family is pleading for justice after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run. Police say the driver responsible also hit several other vehicles at different locations. Police say the first of three hit-and-runs happened right at Rivers Casino. The third hit-and-run was deadly. "We need answers," Le-Naya White, the victim's sister, said. White wiped away tears as she thought about her brother, 22-year-old Roland White. Surveillance video shows him crossing Broad Street near Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia around 8:30 p.m. Monday when a speeding car hit him. The driver left him for dead. "I'm hurt," Le-Naya...
NBC Washington
Driver in Stolen SUV Kills Elderly Woman in Philadelphia Crash Caught on Video
An elderly woman died from her injuries after a driver in a stolen SUV struck several vehicles and then fled the scene on foot on Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The woman, identified by family members as 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham, was sitting in the passenger's seat of her...
NBC Philadelphia
5-Year-Old Philly Boy Accidentally Shoots Self in Leg, Expected To Be OK
A 5-year-old boy from the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia shot him self in the leg accidentally with a gun shortly after midnight on Thursday morning, his family and police say. The boy was inside his home on the 3800 block of Darien Street when he accidentally shot himself in...
Woman, 78, killed when stolen SUV strikes her vehicle in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia police say that a 78-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon by a hit-and-run driver who stole an SUV and also struck five other vehicles in West Philadelphia.
fox29.com
'Very lucky': 5-year-old hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A five-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after he was injured from what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to authorities, around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, the child sustained a gunshot wound in a home on the 3700 block of N Darien Street. The...
Serial 'Peeping Tom' Spying On College Students In North Philly, Cops Say
Be on the lookout for a man on the lookout, say Philadelphia police. The suspect was spotted peering into the windows of an off-campus student housing complex on the 1800 block of North 16th Street near Temple University on two occasions, said the department's Special Victims Unit — once on Dec. 1 and again on Dec. 18.
PGW: No evacuations due to work in Northeast Philadelphia
PGW says there have been no evacuations due to work in Northeast Philadelphia.
