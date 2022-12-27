ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Candlelight vigil held for woman killed in violent crash on Philadelphia street: 'She didn't deserve this'

PHILADELPHIA - The family of a woman who was killed by an erratic driver in a violent midday crash caught on camera gathered Friday for a candlelight vigil. Julia Abraham, 78, was sitting inside her Mercury Mariner on the 700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when police say a stolen Jeep slammed into her car and five others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 people, including Philadelphia officer, hospitalized after crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people, including a Philadelphia police officer, were taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in the city's Olney neighborhood.Police say the crash happened on North 5th Street near West Rockland Street around 5:30 a.m. The scene is not far from Roosevelt Boulevard.Authorities say a speeding car hit a Philadelphia police SUV. Police say the driver may have been fleeing the scene of another crash.The officer involved in the crash was taken to Temple University Hospital. The other victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center.Officials say the officer is in stable condition. The speeding driver is listed in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 People, Including Police Officer, Injured in Olney Car Crash

A multi-vehicle car crash in the Olney section of North Philadelphia has left three people, including a police officer, injured, Philadelphia Police say. SkyForce10 was over the crash scene on the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where a Toyota was seen destroyed in the middle of the block, its front-end unrecognizable.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

West Philly hit-and-run involving stolen car leaves grandmother dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle left a 78-year-old grandmother dead in West Philadelphia's Mantua section on Wednesday, police say. Family identified the 78-year-old as Julia Mae Abraham. According to family members, the Abraham pulled over on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue because her sister wanted to buy a lottery ticket at the corner store. While the Abraham was waiting for her sister to come out, a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicle plowed into the SUV.Abraham was sitting inside a silver Mercury Mariner and killed when police say the Jeep...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police investigate "suspicious death" in Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating what they call a "suspicious death" in Philadelphia's Overbrook section Thursday evening. A 62-year-old man was found dead around 5 p.m. in a home on the 900 block of Atwood Road, police say.Authorities say the man's wife found him unresponsive in the bedroom on the second floor. They also say that his head showed signs of trauma.Police have not recovered any weapons but say they have a person in custody. The identity of the person in custody is unknown at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident

A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family searching for "answers" after loved one died in North Philly hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A North Philadelphia family is pleading for justice after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run.  Police say the driver responsible also hit several other vehicles at different locations. Police say the first of three hit-and-runs happened right at Rivers Casino. The third hit-and-run was deadly. "We need answers," Le-Naya White, the victim's sister, said.  White wiped away tears as she thought about her brother, 22-year-old Roland White. Surveillance video shows him crossing Broad Street near Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia around 8:30 p.m. Monday when a speeding car hit him. The driver left him for dead. "I'm hurt," Le-Naya...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy