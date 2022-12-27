Outbound lanes on Highway 225 closed for 2 hours following 18-wheeler rollover crash: HPD

Head up, drivers! Expect major closures on SH-225 for at least two hours after police say an 18-wheeler had a rollover crash Tuesday.

At about 3:25 p.m., Houston police officers responded to the crash at 10009 Highway 225.

In a tweet, police wrote that units are shutting down the outbound lanes as they clean up.

SkyEye video shows the big rig turned over as crews work to get this cleared on IH-610 East Loop southbound.

Houston TranStar says the one-vehicle accident is also a spill. It is unclear what exactly led to the crash.