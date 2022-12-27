ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC30 Fresno

Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- - Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. "I was talking to my old teammate, DeAndre...
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend

Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
PEORIA, IL
ABC30 Fresno

Legends Tiger Woods, LeBron James and more share birthdays

Break out the cake and balloons because Dec. 30 might be one of the best days for athlete birthdays. In 1975, Tiger Woods was born in Cypress, California. Nine years later, in Akron, Ohio, LeBron James came into this world. That's a whole lot of athletic dominance and mega-stardom for one day of the year.
OHIO STATE
ABC30 Fresno

Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead NBA quotes of the week

Luka Doncic needs some light refreshments and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "I'm tired as hell ... I need a recovery beer." Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, on how he feltafter his historic 60-point, 21-rebound triple double. "The average fan might not understand what I bring to...
OHIO STATE
ABC30 Fresno

Chargers activating Joey Bosa after over 3 months on IR

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers plan to activate edge rusher Joey Bosa from injured reserve ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday. "He's looked good," Staley said about the two practices Bosa has participated in since being...
ABC30 Fresno

Raiders bench Derek Carr: Answering questions on Vegas' QB future

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesdaythat they were sitting Derek Carr, who has been the team's starting quarterback since they selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft, and starting Jarrett Stidham for their final two games, with Chase Garbers as his backup. "None of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC30 Fresno

Raiders bench Derek Carr; QB to step away from team, avoid distraction, source says

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are benching Derek Carr, the team's starting quarterback since 2014, first-year coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham, acquired in an offseason trade from the New England Patriots, will start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and undrafted rookie free agentChase Garbers will be the backup.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC30 Fresno

NFL Week 17 arrivals: The best player fits and fashions

The regular season is nearly over, but NFL players are still strutting their stuff in the pregame tunnel. On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans showed out, with Ezekiel Elliott looking particularly spicy in a zebra-striped ensemble. Here are the best fits from the start of NFL Week...
ABC30 Fresno

Chargers' Joey Bosa practices for first time since groin surgery

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa returned to practice Thursday for the first time since undergoing groin surgery after Week 3 and said after the workout that he's feeling the best he has in "years." "I'm feeling really good. It's kind of revitalizing, honestly. This...
COSTA MESA, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Millions in NFL bonuses on the line in last two weeks

Seattle Seahawks quarterbackGeno Smith's resurgence should set him up for a nice payday when his contract expires after this season, but in the meantime, the veteran has a chance to add millions to his current deal. It's a long shot, but achieving the unexpected has defined this season for Smith,...
SEATTLE, WA

