Charlotte, NC

1 hurt on Charlotte-bound Amtrak train crash involving tractor-trailer

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
LEXINGTON, N.C. — An Amtrak train on its way to Charlotte crashed into a tractor-trailer that was blocking the tracks Tuesday morning, The Charlotte Observer reported.

One train passenger was hospitalized, but their condition was not released.

Amtrak Piedmont Train 73 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit a car that was blocking the tracks.

The crash happened in Lexington around 9 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

