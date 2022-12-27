Read full article on original website
Sawyerville residents struggling with water issues
SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The town of Sawyerville has not had running water since Saturday because of so many frozen pipes due to the colder temperatures from last weekend. Resident Nancy Anderson says it has been frustrating. “It’s difficult because it’s very hectic for me because you have to get up early and have running […]
‘We are out of danger’: Selma mayor touts improved water supply
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After days of water supply issues amid freezing temperatures in Selma, the city’s mayor reports water supply improvements. “I am pleased to announce that we have managed to get the water leakage to a manageable level,” said Mayor James Perkins Jr. “Our water supply has been stabilized and our tanks on the low side are at normal levels. The high side tanks are increasing as well. Selma, we are out of danger.”
Selma agencies spread Christmas joy with toy, food giveaways
Many Selma groups hosted toy and food giveaways leading up to Christmas Day, and agency leaders say they all had plenty to give to folks in need and that led to plenty of smiles. Giveaways were held by city council members and the Selma Housing Authority. Ward 7 Councilwoman Jannie...
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
Selma Police Issue New Year’s Celebration Warnings
As people get set to ring in a new year this weekend — Selma Police are warning people — against shooting their guns in the air — on New Year’s Eve. Police Chief Kenta Fulford knows people will be out this weekend — ringing in the New Year. So he’s put together a short list — to help people celebrate safely.
Car wreck on U.S. 80 in Dallas County causes lane closure
A car wreck on the westbound lanes of U.S. 80 in Dallas County this morning caused a closure. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) it was a two-vehicle wreck near the near the 82 mile marker in Dallas County at approximately 7:56 a.m. The Alabama Department of Transportation...
Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area
Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
New Year’s Eve events, celebrations in the River Region
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2023 just around the corner and there are celebrations planned to help people to ring in the new year!. New Year’s Eve on the Riverfront , 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. 355 Commerce Street Live entertainment, food, vendors and fireworks. For more info, click here.
Fireworks Stores Prepare for New Year’s Celebrations
With New Year’s Day quickly approaching, area fireworks stores are preparing for an onslaught of customers who are eager to ring in 2023. At Big Daddy’s Fireworks on the Wetumpka Highway, workers say New Year’s and the 4th of July are their two biggest times of year. The store has been in business for more than 30 years.
‘Compassion is not a crime’: Wetumpka women guilty after feeding cats sparks outrage
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Montgomery Fire Rescue involved in an accident near Taylor Road.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Fire Rescue medic truck was involved in a two-vehicle accident this morning near Taylor Road. Around 8:50 a.m. Montgomery Police and additional Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on I-85 northbound near Taylor Road. According to MPD, the driver of...
Flood damage at 2 Butler County schools after sprinklers burst
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County School System is dealing with the effects of burst water pipes at two schools, caused as temperatures plunged over the Christmas holiday weekend. A sprinkler system burst on Christmas night in the gymnasium at Greenville High School causing “catastrophic” flood damage to the...
UPDATE: City, County Discussions Continue on How to Use ARPA Funds
Leaders from the city of Montgomery and Montgomery County are again discussing how to best use the nearly $86 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Their efforts are called the Montgomery Thrive Initiative, which was launched last December to seek community input on what to do. In the...
Selma woman killed in early morning crash
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Selma woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, was killed when the 2012 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck a light pole. Authorities said Sharpe was not using a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
Publix coming to Wetumpka
The country’s largest employee-owned company, Publix, will have a store in Wetumpka soon. Montgomery developer The Trotman Company who has worked with Publix in several of its developments across the Southeast. “Publix is coming to Wetumpka,” Charlie Trotman with The Trotman Company said. “We are hoping to start construction...
From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered. And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that. A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
