Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
ccxmedia.org
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Boys Hockey Edges St. Louis Park
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys hockey team edged crosstown rival St. Louis Park 2-0 in the second round of the Premiere Holiday Classic in the Park tournament. Ryan Baird scored just over a minute into the first period for the Red Knights, with Drew Stewart tacking on another late in the first.
ccxmedia.org
Hopkins Girls Basketball Rolls Past Owatonna
NuNu Agara scored 16 points to help lead the Hopkins girls’ basketball team to a 94-37 win over Owatonna on the second day of the Park Center Showcase event. Agara’s first basket of the game gave her 1000 career points. Macaya Copeland and Tatum Woodson added 12 points...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Preparing Crokicurl Rink in Central Park
Maple Grove Parks and Recreation crews have been preparing a Crokicurl Rink in Central Park and expect it to be ready soon. “Our parks crew are out today in this lovely weather putting down some water so that will freeze and after they do a few layers of water, we’ll be able to put the lines on for the Crokicurl rink,” explained Tanya Huntley with Maple Grove Parks and Rec.
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley’s Outdoor Skating Rinks Are Point of Pride
Winter technically began on Dec. 21. But as any skating enthusiast — or hockey aficionado — can attest, in Minnesota, the season doesn’t really kick off until the outdoor skating rinks open. “We’re just skating around until my legs can’t take it anymore,” said Mike Cielinski, a...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game
Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
saturdaytradition.com
Reactions pour in as Tanner Morgan leads beautiful TD drive for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan took over for freshman starter Athan Kaliakmanis Thursday at the Pinstripe Bowl. Kaliakmanis left with a right leg injury, but the Gophers were able to solider on regardless. Minnesota took a 14-0 lead late in the 2nd quarter following a beautiful pass from Morgan to Daniel Jackson in...
ccxmedia.org
Regional Trail Improvements in Brooklyn Center, Plymouth on the List to Receive Federal Funding
Three Rivers Park District will receive some federal funding for improvements to the Shingle Creek Regional Trail in Brooklyn Center and Eagle Lake Regional Trail in Plymouth and Minnetonka. Both projects aren’t scheduled to get underway until 2026, and both were approved for federal funding by the Metropolitan Council.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck provides positive injury outlook for Athan Kaliakmanis, Cody Lindenberg following Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck guided Minnesota to another bowl victory, taking down Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Thursday evening. That win gives the Gophers nine on the season but involved some scary-looking injuries for a pair of players. Athan Kaliakmanis started that game at quarterback and was an efficient...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery
DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand. "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
fox29.com
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
Remember When a Frozen Caveman Showed Up in a Minnesota Park?
Remember this big news event from January 2021? What appeared to be a frozen caveman, this art installation popped up in Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. Named Zug Zug, the caveman was encased in plexiglass for parkgoers to investigate as they walked through. WCCO news reported that Zug Zug's artists...
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck updates Tanner Morgan's status for Pinstripe Bowl
PJ Fleck, Minnesota’s head coach, made the announcement that Tanner Morgan has been cleared to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse. The Minnesota quarterback suffered an upper-body injury at the end of the first half against Nebraska. Athan Kaliakmanis has started for the remaining four weeks of the...
valleynewslive.com
Twin Valley mom frustrated over how her autistic son was handled in school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Twin Valley, MN, mom doesn’t believe enough is being done for her son’s safety in school. Sarah Green’s son, whom they call Junior, has autism and is non-verbal. Green claims an incident at Norman County East in a small room...
ccxmedia.org
Down in the Valley’s Crystal Location Closes its Doors on Saturday
“It’s been a great run with a lot of great support in this year,” said General Manager Scott Farrell. “Twenty-five years of some really good biz, and being a part of the community here has been great.”. Farrell says there are sales underway on music, clothing and...
ccxmedia.org
Bass Lake Road Bridge Between Crystal, Brooklyn Center on List for Improvements
A bridge on Bass Lake Road between Crystal and Brooklyn Center is on the list to be replaced in 2026. The $1.6 million project received federal funding approved by the Metropolitan Council recently. “We do everything we can to put in the most cost-effective structure and to get the most...
valleynewslive.com
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium
A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two women arrested after car, foot chase with Moorhead Police
(Moorhead, MN) -- Two women are behind bars after leading Moorhead Police on a chase, then ditching the vehicle early Friday morning. Moorhead Police say the incident happened just after midnight along 20th street south near Rivershore Drive. Officers tried to stop a car driven by 30-year-old Rachel Ann England for an equipment violation, but she took off. She and her passenger, 33-year-old Abby Tellinghuisen then jumped out of the car and ran on foot.
Comments / 0