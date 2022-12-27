ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Boys Hockey Edges St. Louis Park

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys hockey team edged crosstown rival St. Louis Park 2-0 in the second round of the Premiere Holiday Classic in the Park tournament. Ryan Baird scored just over a minute into the first period for the Red Knights, with Drew Stewart tacking on another late in the first.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Hopkins Girls Basketball Rolls Past Owatonna

NuNu Agara scored 16 points to help lead the Hopkins girls’ basketball team to a 94-37 win over Owatonna on the second day of the Park Center Showcase event. Agara’s first basket of the game gave her 1000 career points. Macaya Copeland and Tatum Woodson added 12 points...
HOPKINS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Preparing Crokicurl Rink in Central Park

Maple Grove Parks and Recreation crews have been preparing a Crokicurl Rink in Central Park and expect it to be ready soon. “Our parks crew are out today in this lovely weather putting down some water so that will freeze and after they do a few layers of water, we’ll be able to put the lines on for the Crokicurl rink,” explained Tanya Huntley with Maple Grove Parks and Rec.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley’s Outdoor Skating Rinks Are Point of Pride

Winter technically began on Dec. 21. But as any skating enthusiast — or hockey aficionado — can attest, in Minnesota, the season doesn’t really kick off until the outdoor skating rinks open. “We’re just skating around until my legs can’t take it anymore,” said Mike Cielinski, a...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game

Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
NISSWA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery

DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand.  "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
DELANO, MN
fox29.com

Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck updates Tanner Morgan's status for Pinstripe Bowl

PJ Fleck, Minnesota’s head coach, made the announcement that Tanner Morgan has been cleared to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse. The Minnesota quarterback suffered an upper-body injury at the end of the first half against Nebraska. Athan Kaliakmanis has started for the remaining four weeks of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
MAHNOMEN, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two women arrested after car, foot chase with Moorhead Police

(Moorhead, MN) -- Two women are behind bars after leading Moorhead Police on a chase, then ditching the vehicle early Friday morning. Moorhead Police say the incident happened just after midnight along 20th street south near Rivershore Drive. Officers tried to stop a car driven by 30-year-old Rachel Ann England for an equipment violation, but she took off. She and her passenger, 33-year-old Abby Tellinghuisen then jumped out of the car and ran on foot.
MOORHEAD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy