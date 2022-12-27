Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners have won eight of their last...
CBS Sports
How to watch Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Crystal Palace 5-6-4; Bournemouth 4-8-4 Bournemouth needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.13 goals per matchup before their contest on Saturday. They and Crystal Palace will round out the year against one another at 10 a.m. ET at Vitality Stadium. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
BBC
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares Darwin Nunez to Robert Lewandowski
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned about chances missed by Darwin Nunez in recent games, drawing comparisons with Robert Lewandowski's early career at Borussia Dortmund. Summer signing Nunez, 23, has scored nine goals this season but has also squandered several big opportunities. Klopp says Lewandowski had similar...
Sunderland striker target named as Ross Stewart contract negotiations hit 'impasse'
Is the Ross Stewart contract situation officially a 'saga' yet?
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United
The Premier League Champions got back into league action in style against Leeds United as goals from Rodri and Erling Haaland got Pep Guardiola's men the three points.
Liverpool v Leicester City Predicted Lineup - Klopp To Ring The Changes?
We predict Liverpool's starting XI as they take on Leicester in the Premier League at Anfield on Friday.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
Soccer-Toney on target as Brentford cruise to 2-0 win at woeful West Ham
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored one goal and made another as his side won 2-0 to hand West Ham United a fifth straight Premier League defeat on Friday and leave the Londoners hovering just above the relegation zone as 2022 draws to a close.
Howard Webb returns to England on mission to boost referees’ confidence
“When you think about refereeing it’s very much about confidence,” says Howard Webb. “It’s a mental discipline, you need resilience to be successful at it. My job is to make sure that referees are going into their job feeling confident and supported.”. After eight years away,...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Missed Opportunities!
Well then, what did the lads make of the Boxing Day loss to Liverpool?. Chances, chances, and more chances - does Unai Emery currently have the attacking talent needed to push Aston Villa further up the Premier League table or is more help required in January?. With Villa playing a...
BBC
'I'm really grateful to be here' - Gakpo eager to get started at Liverpool
Cody Gakpo says he intends to create "more beautiful moments" for Liverpool after completing his signing from PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch star will move to Anfield at the start of January for between 40m and 50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m), with the Reds beating all of Europe's top clubs to clinch his signature.
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
NBC Sports
Tracking January 2023 transfer window signings, dates and more
The 2023 January transfer window is now upon us. As the season calendar flips to the second half of action, teams across Europe can now bolster their respective squads with signings or loans while others will look to trim the roster and bring in cash. Transfer rumors will be rampant...
