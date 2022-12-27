ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Brighton vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run into double digits when it visits a Brighton team back on the upswing at the Amex Stadium on New Year’s Eve (Watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners have won eight of their last...
CBS Sports

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Crystal Palace 5-6-4; Bournemouth 4-8-4 Bournemouth needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.13 goals per matchup before their contest on Saturday. They and Crystal Palace will round out the year against one another at 10 a.m. ET at Vitality Stadium. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
BBC

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares Darwin Nunez to Robert Lewandowski

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned about chances missed by Darwin Nunez in recent games, drawing comparisons with Robert Lewandowski's early career at Borussia Dortmund. Summer signing Nunez, 23, has scored nine goals this season but has also squandered several big opportunities. Klopp says Lewandowski had similar...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Missed Opportunities!

Well then, what did the lads make of the Boxing Day loss to Liverpool?. Chances, chances, and more chances - does Unai Emery currently have the attacking talent needed to push Aston Villa further up the Premier League table or is more help required in January?. With Villa playing a...
BBC

'I'm really grateful to be here' - Gakpo eager to get started at Liverpool

Cody Gakpo says he intends to create "more beautiful moments" for Liverpool after completing his signing from PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch star will move to Anfield at the start of January for between 40m and 50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m), with the Reds beating all of Europe's top clubs to clinch his signature.
NBC Sports

Tracking January 2023 transfer window signings, dates and more

The 2023 January transfer window is now upon us. As the season calendar flips to the second half of action, teams across Europe can now bolster their respective squads with signings or loans while others will look to trim the roster and bring in cash. Transfer rumors will be rampant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy