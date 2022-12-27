NFL Injury Report
The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|Thursday
DALLAS COWBOYS at TENNESSEE TITANS — DALLAS: DNP: RB Tony Pollard (thigh), LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck). LIMITED: S Jayron Kearse (elbow, back), DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot), LB Micah Parsons (hand), DE Sam Williams (concussion). FULL: DE Dorance Armstrong (knee), WR Noah Brown (foot), G Zack Martin (knee). TENNESSEE: DNP: LB Dylan Cole (ankle), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), LB Bud Dupree (pectoral), T Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle), CB Josh Thompson (concussion). LIMITED: DE Denico Autry (biceps), G Aaron Brewer (calf), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), RB Derrick Henry (hip), S Amani Hooker (knee).
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
