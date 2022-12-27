Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay bus driver retires after 50 years
Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
Fox11online.com
Explore new hobbies for 2023 in downtown Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As 2023 approaches many people might be thinking about their New Year's resolutions. Some spots in downtown Green Bay are challenging you to choose something different than the traditional new year workout program. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus spent some time at Board & Brush and Snap...
Fox11online.com
Ice-covered gift shop becomes temporary tourist attraction for Gills Rock
GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WLUK) -- One of the most popular places to visit in our area on Wednesday was all the way at the tip of Door County. Amazing pictures of Simply Scandinavian Gift Shop coated in a thick layer of ice had thousands of views on FOX 11’s website, likely influencing some of the many people who decided to check out the scene for themselves.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family grounded by Southwest Airlines
wearegreenbay.com
Sparkly Thursday: New Year’s top
(WFRV) – Instead of Trendy Tuesday, this week is all about the sparkle. Ring in the New Year with this super soft, sparkle top and vegan leather pants for a comfortable, yet shining look. The top is on sale for only $49.99, the pants for $79.99 at Furs and...
Fox11online.com
Temperature records broken Thursday across Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Several locations in Northeast Wisconsin broke temperature records Thursday as warm weather moved into the area. The National Service's Green Bay office said Appleton reached 52 degrees and Green Bay 51. Those readings were each one degree higher than the previous records set in 1984. Meanwhile, records were...
wearegreenbay.com
Lighthouse Christian Books in Green Bay closed due to flooding
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bookstore in Green Bay is closed until further notice due to overnight flooding caused by a burst pipe. The flooding is affecting nearly the entire store, causing water to cover the entire floor with water. Please pray for us today. We arrived to...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ comes to Green Bay
(WFRV) – If you need a little sweet treat – or a cake for a crowd, you have a fun new option in the area. Jill McGrath and Marisa George visited Local 5 Live with a look at their new business Nothing Bundt Cakes and how you can make an order.
Fox11online.com
Registration open for Cellcom Green Bay Marathon
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you're looking to make a New Year's resolution, registering for a popular event might be the start you need. Registration for the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon on Sunday, May 21, is open. The popular running event draws runners from across the country and around the...
Fox11online.com
National Railroad Museum submits plans for $15 million expansion
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The National Railroad Museum has submitted plans for a $15 million expansion project, including a new display building and a plaza along the Fox River. The 32,040-square-foot addition would be an expansion of the Lenfesty Center. The project also includes a new 36-stall parking lot, and other access improvements. Sketches submitted to the village show what appears to be four rows of tracks inside, with the building including outdoor patio space facing the river.
Fox11online.com
Mihm's in Menasha returns under new ownership
MENASHA (WLUK) -- A restaurant that had been a Fox Valley staple for over 60 years is back after closing its doors this summer. Mihm's Charcoal Grill in Menasha is officially under new ownership -- something the previous owners had been hoping would happen when they announced the restaurant's closure in May. At that time, though, the owners couldn't find a buyer, and it looked like the Menasha gem would fade into Fox Valley history.
WBAY Green Bay
Mile of Music will ring in the New Year - tonight
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tonight is the eve to New Year’s Eve. And if that sounds strange, Mile of Music is ok with that - because this is the night of their New Year’s Eve Celebration. The team is bringing back three artists from the summer’s festival...
Fox11online.com
Point Beach State Forest in Manitowoc County prepares for its first 'First Day Hike'
MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A healthy, refreshing start to the New Year may be just steps away. The Department of Natural Resources is hosting more than a dozen First Day Hikes across the state. "The trail is a loop. It's about 3/4 of a mile, and it's going to be...
Fox11online.com
Flames, smoke rise from burning barn in southern Brown County
TOWN OF GLENMORE (WLUK) -- Firefighters battled a barn fire in southern Brown County Friday. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little information was immediately available, but...
Fox11online.com
After weeks of preparations, northern Oconto County snowmobile trails open
TOWNSEND (WLUK) -- Winter weather is holding on in northern Oconto County. Red Arrow Snowmobile-ATV Club members formed a line as they made their way toward the Nicolet State Trail north of Townsend Thursday morning. The club's trail boss calls it somewhat of a victory lap after weeks of hard...
wearegreenbay.com
Nutcracker in the Castle at The Paine Art Center in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – Visit the Sugar Plum Fairy, her cupcake café and several more holiday displays. Local 5 Live gives viewers an inside look at the Nutcracker in the Castle at The Paine Art Center in Oshkosh where you can explore with self-guided tours, candlelight tours, and more. Details...
WBAY Green Bay
Children's Museum in Sheboygan needs to close down
We’re warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate. New study on the metals found in dark chocolate. The milder weather will slowly melt our current snowpack, which adds extra moisture to the air.
Fox11online.com
BSN Winter Classic comes to a close
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The BSN Winter Classic came to an end at Oshkosh Arena Friday night. The UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team beat Ripon 61-53 and improved to 9-3 on the season. Jenna Jorgenson led the Titans with 16 points. On the men's side, Marian defeated No. 19 UW-Oshkosh 79-74. That...
seehafernews.com
HSHS Reveals Top Baby Names at Two Area Hospitals
According to Hospital Sisters Health System, Noah was a very popular boys name, as it was tied for the most used at both St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Henry was also very popular in Green Bay, while Oliver was equally as liked in...
Fox11online.com
2 fishermen rescued in Sturgeon Bay after becoming stranded on the ice
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Two fishermen are safely on land after being rescued from a floating piece of ice in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday. The two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue at about 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.
