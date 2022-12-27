Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You
The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
How Common is 50 Degree Weather in Billings in December?
How common are 50 degree days in Billings, Montana in December? More common than you might think. Plus, check out these wild temperature swings across Montana in the past week- nearly 100 degrees difference in Bozeman. We went from temperatures in Montana at 50, 60, and 70 below zero across...
agupdate.com
Herman ranch enduring snow, cold temperatures
HARDIN, Mont. – Even ranchers near Montana’s “banana belt” of Billings and Hardin have been seeing snow and cold temps over the last few weeks, with the Herman ranch getting up to half a foot of snow. “We’ve had 5-6 inches of snow and more cold...
This is What It’s Like Living on Billings’ Christmas Wreath Lane
When I moved into my rental on Avenue D in Billings and opened the garage last February, I saw the giant Christmas wreath hanging on the wall. It had to be at least five feet in diameter -- I'd never seen a house wreath that large. It was twirled up with lights, green garland, and a two- or three-foot tall fake candle standing from the bottom.
George Wallis, former Bobcat and WW II veteran from Billings, dies at age 102
George Wallis, who was the oldest living former Montana State football player, has died at the age of 102.
Laurel Outlook
‘Stay strong. Be brave. Trust God.’ Local youth heading east for life-changing surgery
Tanya Hansen of Laurel has been a guiding light in local communities since moving to the area last February. From helping Laurel residents get back on their feet after June floods cut through the Clarks Fork Valley, to advocating for homeschool students, to wrangling doggos at Molly and Friends, Hansen pays it forward every day. One of her brightest achievements comes in the form of her 11 year-old son, Khale. This bright-eyed young man carries an infectious smile, and a current of knowledge that reaches beyond his years. Khale was born with a rare birth defect known as Fibular Hemimelia, a condition in which a child is born with a short or missing fibula in one or both legs. According to www.kidshealth.org, “other bones in the leg, ankle, and foot can be affected too.”
To the Nurses Across Billings, I Have Something Important to Say
This year, the holidays have been pretty grim, at least for me and those close to me. But I think there's some folks who desperately need some recognition, and those are the nurses who help those with medical needs every single day. I have something important to say that I don't think you get often; thank you so very much for everything you do.
Billings veterinarian speaks about Yellowstone County lice outbreak
Lice live on their hosts, so unlike fleas and ticks, they’re not likely to jump ship unless it’s on to a new four-legged target.
Best New Job in Billings For Students Coming Up at Chick-fil-A
Most of us are really excited about the opening of Chick-fil-A on Billings West End, despite the controversy regarding its location. However, remember that in order to get those delicious chicken sandwiches, there needs to be workers who will take your order and deliver your food. If you or maybe a high schooler in your life needs a job, Chick-fil-A is starting open interviews this week.
Wyoming family faces long road to recovery following Billings crash
The father of the family, Kurt Layher, explained that while they are all alive, they have a long road ahead of them.
Wait, the Most Expensive Rental House in Billings Costs HOW MUCH?
The housing market in Billings is absolutely absurd for most folks trying to get by. Especially when it comes to renting, as the average 1-bedroom apartment in Billings costs $875 per month. If that's the average, what are the limits of how high rent could go? This house in Billings is a rental that might be perfect for roommates, but it's still insanely expensive even for four people.
Yellowstone County sheriff recounts top helicopter missions
It's like a scene from an action movie, repeated dozens of times during the past 18 months, since the county secured the 1971 military surplus chopper from California.
CNA course filling Montana's healthcare worker gap on tribal land
Entering the healthcare field is often overwhelming, with high upfront costs to get started, and in Montana, there’s also the reality of having to travel to get to class.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Top 5 Things I Really Hope to See in Billings in 2023!
As a town, I think Billings has gone a bit stale over the years. I'm talking mostly in regard to the things to do in the town for folks my age. It's gotten pretty boring to go to the same places with friends and seeing the same things around town. So, here's what I wish to see in the Magic City in the next year. Let me know if there's anything you'd like to see that I missed. Here's the list.
Juvenile Stabbed at Rimrock Mall in Billings
Billings Police say a juvenile male was stabbed at Rimrock Mall Friday evening during an altercation with another juvenile male.
Billings Couple Lands Huge Win for Wounded Police Officers
BLUF (Bottom line up front): Disabled police officers wounded on duty will no longer be taxed on their disability payments by the IRS thanks to the efforts of a Montana family. Background: I first read her story in the Yellowstone Valley Woman magazine. We then talked with Heidi Paulson LIVE...
Sheridan Media
Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings
A husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
PETA Wants Montanans To Be Vegan This Holiday To Protect Turkeys
Here in Montana, you know we are known for eating MEAT, and the vegan lifestyle generally isn't common around here. Do we hate vegans? No, but we certainly will joke around with you at the dinner table... or laugh at an impossible burger. So when my email received a release...
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
