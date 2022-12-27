ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

City of Lansing street to be closed for sewer repair on Jan. 3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing’s Public Service Department announced a traffic advisory on Thursday. Starting Jan. 3, Willow Street from Lansing Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue will be closed for a sewer repair. The following detours will be available:. Eastbound Detour. South on Martin Luther King Jr....
LANSING, MI

