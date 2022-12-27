ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Krejci Pokes Fun At Patrice Bergeron’s Winter Classic Jersey

Despite being the respected captain of the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron isn’t spared from good-natured ribbings from his teammates. And David Krejci sure didn’t mind recently poking fun at Bergeron. With NESN’s “Behind The B” capturing Bergeron getting ready for a photoshoot in his uniform for the Winter...
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Ties Tuukka Rask For Most Wins In Calendar Year

To say Linus Ullmark has been solid this season for the Bruins would be the understatement of the season. Ullmark leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.90) and save percentage (.938) and picked up his 20th win of the season with a 30-save performance in Boston’s 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Caps Off Road Trip With 3-1 Win Vs. Devils

For the second time in three games, the Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils, 3-1 at Prudential Center on Wednesday night. The Bruins improved to 28-4-3 this season, while the Devils fell to 22-11-2 on their campaign and notched their sixth-consecutive home loss. full box score here. ONE BIG...
Oilers’ Connor McDavid On Pace For Historic Point Mark

Connor McDavid continued to prove why he’s one of the NHL’s most prolific players Friday night. The Oilers star amassed five points in Edmonton’s dominant 7-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. McDavid now has a 17-game point streak, which matches his career best. What’s more, McDavid’s five...
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Honors Pelé’s Legacy Following Death

Brazil soccer legend Pelé died at the age of 82 on Thursday. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death, per ESPN via the Associated Press. Pelé has undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the past month with multiple ailments. “All that we...
Bruins Coaching Staff Showing Continued ‘Trust’ In Trent Frederic

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery will be forced to adjust with Tomas Nosek out of the lineup for a second consecutive game when Boston faces the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. But Montgomery seems to already know how he plans to fill that void as the first-year bench boss has no hesitation in moving Trent Frederic around the lineup. In this case, Frederic in all likelihood will center the fourth line with Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Paint Presence Too Much For Clippers

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 116-110, on Thursday at TD Garden. The C’s improved to 26-10 while the Clippers fell to 21-16. There’s been something about the Clippers over the last few seasons that have caused problems for the Celtics. Thursday was no different, but Boston overcame its issues with a roster not at full strength and a number of favorable matchups.
Derrick White ‘Finding His Way’ In First Full Celtics Season

BOSTON — In a season full of positives, one underrated aspect of the Celtics’ success has been the emergence of Derrick White as a starter. Originally slotting into the starting lineup as a replacement for an injured Robert Williams III, White has seemingly taken over the full-time role as Boston’s two-guard. In 35 games this season (28 starts) the Colorado product has averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 26.1 minutes per game.
Robert Williams Addresses Bench Role With Celtics Since Return

Last season, Robert Williams started in all 61 games played for the Boston Celtics. Now, recovering from knee surgery, the team has taken a cautious approach and the defensive anchor himself has no issue with it. Since Williams made his 2022-23 season debut on Dec. 16 against the Orlando Magic,...
