David Krejci Pokes Fun At Patrice Bergeron’s Winter Classic Jersey
Despite being the respected captain of the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron isn’t spared from good-natured ribbings from his teammates. And David Krejci sure didn’t mind recently poking fun at Bergeron. With NESN’s “Behind The B” capturing Bergeron getting ready for a photoshoot in his uniform for the Winter...
‘That Look’ Becoming Secret Weapon For Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart
BOSTON — Entering the 2021-22 season there was a question as to whether Marcus Smart could be the Celtics’ primary ball handler on the first unit. One run to the NBA Finals and one of the franchise’s best starts ever later, and it’s become clear he can be.
Jim Montgomery Relates To Red Sox Fans With Hatred For Ex-Yankee
Jim Montgomery has already ingratiated himself well with Boston fans due to the Bruins currently having the best record in the NHL at 28-4-3. Montgomery has pushed all the right buttons in his first season at the helm in Boston and has said all the right things off the ice, too.
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Ties Tuukka Rask For Most Wins In Calendar Year
To say Linus Ullmark has been solid this season for the Bruins would be the understatement of the season. Ullmark leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.90) and save percentage (.938) and picked up his 20th win of the season with a 30-save performance in Boston’s 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Caps Off Road Trip With 3-1 Win Vs. Devils
For the second time in three games, the Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils, 3-1 at Prudential Center on Wednesday night. The Bruins improved to 28-4-3 this season, while the Devils fell to 22-11-2 on their campaign and notched their sixth-consecutive home loss. full box score here. ONE BIG...
What Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker Told Patrice Bergeron Before Being Honored
Dec. 17 will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Bruins fans and Patrice Bergeron. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker marked it as “Patrice Bergeron Day” after the Boston captain was honored for reaching 1,000 points in a pregame ceremony against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bergeron reached...
Oilers’ Connor McDavid On Pace For Historic Point Mark
Connor McDavid continued to prove why he’s one of the NHL’s most prolific players Friday night. The Oilers star amassed five points in Edmonton’s dominant 7-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. McDavid now has a 17-game point streak, which matches his career best. What’s more, McDavid’s five...
Bruins Notes: Boston ‘Not Satisfied’ After Third Period Dominance
As they’ve done on many occasions this season, the Boston Bruins found a way to get back in the win column — defeating the Devils for the second time in three games. It didn’t come as easy as the 3-1 final score may seem, however. Boston and...
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Honors Pelé’s Legacy Following Death
Brazil soccer legend Pelé died at the age of 82 on Thursday. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death, per ESPN via the Associated Press. Pelé has undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the past month with multiple ailments. “All that we...
Reliving Bruins’ Three Winter Classic Games Ahead Of Penguins Matchup
The 2023 Winter Classic is fast approaching as the Bruins are preparing to play in the annual event for the fourth time. Boston will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at Fenway Park. It will be the second time the Winter Classic will be played at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ 3-1 Win Vs. Devils To Continue Strong Season
There is a lot to like about the 2022-23 Bruins team and that trend continued Wednesday night. Boston avoided its first back-to-back loss of the year with a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. This season continues to be one of dominance for the Bruins as...
Bruins Coaching Staff Showing Continued ‘Trust’ In Trent Frederic
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery will be forced to adjust with Tomas Nosek out of the lineup for a second consecutive game when Boston faces the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. But Montgomery seems to already know how he plans to fill that void as the first-year bench boss has no hesitation in moving Trent Frederic around the lineup. In this case, Frederic in all likelihood will center the fourth line with Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Paint Presence Too Much For Clippers
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 116-110, on Thursday at TD Garden. The C’s improved to 26-10 while the Clippers fell to 21-16. There’s been something about the Clippers over the last few seasons that have caused problems for the Celtics. Thursday was no different, but Boston overcame its issues with a roster not at full strength and a number of favorable matchups.
Derrick White ‘Finding His Way’ In First Full Celtics Season
BOSTON — In a season full of positives, one underrated aspect of the Celtics’ success has been the emergence of Derrick White as a starter. Originally slotting into the starting lineup as a replacement for an injured Robert Williams III, White has seemingly taken over the full-time role as Boston’s two-guard. In 35 games this season (28 starts) the Colorado product has averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 26.1 minutes per game.
‘Bully’ Jaylen Brown Providing Balance For Celtics, Jayson Tatum
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown has long been viewed by national audiences as the No. 2 to Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. Green Teamers know, however, that JB is capable of being much more on any given night. Thursday was just the latest in a long list of examples of Brown’s...
Robert Williams Addresses Bench Role With Celtics Since Return
Last season, Robert Williams started in all 61 games played for the Boston Celtics. Now, recovering from knee surgery, the team has taken a cautious approach and the defensive anchor himself has no issue with it. Since Williams made his 2022-23 season debut on Dec. 16 against the Orlando Magic,...
