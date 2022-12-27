Bruins coach Jim Montgomery will be forced to adjust with Tomas Nosek out of the lineup for a second consecutive game when Boston faces the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. But Montgomery seems to already know how he plans to fill that void as the first-year bench boss has no hesitation in moving Trent Frederic around the lineup. In this case, Frederic in all likelihood will center the fourth line with Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO