Read full article on original website
Related
kvsc.org
Stearns County Has Moved Its Extension Office
There’s been a change in location for the University of Minnesota Extension office in Stearns County. Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels reports the office in the Midtown Mall on Division Street in St. Cloud is now closed. The office relocated to the Stearns County Service Center a County Road 138 in Waite Park, near Fleet Farm.
knsiradio.com
LeSauk Lions Christmas Tree Pickup Scheduled for January 7th
(KNSI) — The LeSauk Lions will collect those dry or dying Christmas trees on Saturday, January 7th. The cost is $10, and a nonperishable food donation. All donations will help needy families and children in the Sartell area. To be on the list for tree pick up, send a...
Cozy Annandale Cabin Offers Chance To Live On An Island!
I think most people at some point in their life have thought to themselves that it would be nice to get off the grid and live somewhere quiet. Well, homes don't get much quieter than this cozy cabin located on Clearwater Lake's Bungalow Island. The dwelling, which was built in...
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
knsiradio.com
Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Fish House Near Clearwater
(KNSI) – Stearns County officials ask the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen fish house. Deputies were called to a business in Lynden Township on December 22nd for a stolen 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr model. Video showed a pickup truck coming into the business around 2:10 a.m., hooking up to the 6.5 by 14-foot fish house and driving away. The truck appeared to be an older red Chevrolet with a dark panel along the bottom. The truck also has a larger dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Minnesota National Guard helps dozens during winter storm
The Minnesota National Guard helped nearly two dozen stranded motorists while also providing shelter for 70 people in the Albert Lea, Willmar and Olivia areas over the weekend. The winter storm that hit the Midwest last week made for dangerous driving conditions for parts of the state. With more than...
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery
DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand. "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
fox9.com
Inside the ice palace at a Delano, Minn. winery
(FOX 9) - FOX 9 got a look inside the ice palace set up at the Fountain Hill Winery in Delano, Minnesota. Tuesday was opening day and the palace will be open throughout the season, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The palace was created by the Youngstrom Family, who created the original...
Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
kvsc.org
Alexandria Man Hits Barrier on Interstate 94 Near Melrose
The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident that happened on December 26th on Interstate 94. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on I-94 West in Stearns County in Melrose Township. Seventy-five-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach of Alexandria was driving when he went off the Interstate and struck the cable median barrier.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
knsiradio.com
Stearns History Museum Holding First Winter Scavenger Hunt
(KNSI) – Area families are invited to the Stearns History Museum for a new event. SHM Development Associate Ann Marie Johnson says the museum wanted a way to get people outdoors on the campus and nearby Heritage Park so, they started a scavenger hunt. “We had this idea to do something outside. Kind of a winter wonderland fun thing to do at the museum and the park here as well. We thought it might be kind of a good family-friendly, fun event.”
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
knsiradio.com
Sauk Rapids Man Arrested in Florida for Breaking into a Home and Taking a Bath
(KNSI) — A 26-year-old Sauk Rapids man was jailed in Florida after allegedly breaking into what he thought was his Airbnb and taking a bath. At about 7:15 Christmas morning, Cape Coral police were called to the home for a trespasser. They had already been there once for another call of a man holding a rock, yelling to be let in and banging on the front door. When police arrived, they found shattered glass but no sign of an intruder. They were called back to the home when someone heard noises coming from the second floor.
kduz.com
MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1
Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
willmarradio.com
Many worked together to rescue local stranded motorists
(Willmar MN-) Local officials are praising the work done by plow operators, law enforcement, ambulance crews and The Minnesota National Guard for helping rescue stranded motorists during that storm that hit Wednesday through Saturday. Kandiyohi County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Felt says during the peak of the storm Friday afternoon through Saturday morning they had to create "emergency convoys", led by plows, to be able to get to stranded motorists...
fox29.com
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
Paynesville Man Hurt in Crash in Otter Tail County
PERHAM (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man was hurt in a crash in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Lee Schleper of Paynesville was traveling west on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County when his vehicle collided with a vehicle going north on a county road. Schleper was...
Comments / 0