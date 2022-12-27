ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

kvsc.org

Stearns County Has Moved Its Extension Office

There’s been a change in location for the University of Minnesota Extension office in Stearns County. Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels reports the office in the Midtown Mall on Division Street in St. Cloud is now closed. The office relocated to the Stearns County Service Center a County Road 138 in Waite Park, near Fleet Farm.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

LeSauk Lions Christmas Tree Pickup Scheduled for January 7th

(KNSI) — The LeSauk Lions will collect those dry or dying Christmas trees on Saturday, January 7th. The cost is $10, and a nonperishable food donation. All donations will help needy families and children in the Sartell area. To be on the list for tree pick up, send a...
SARTELL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
NISSWA, MN
knsiradio.com

Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Fish House Near Clearwater

(KNSI) – Stearns County officials ask the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen fish house. Deputies were called to a business in Lynden Township on December 22nd for a stolen 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr model. Video showed a pickup truck coming into the business around 2:10 a.m., hooking up to the 6.5 by 14-foot fish house and driving away. The truck appeared to be an older red Chevrolet with a dark panel along the bottom. The truck also has a larger dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota National Guard helps dozens during winter storm

The Minnesota National Guard helped nearly two dozen stranded motorists while also providing shelter for 70 people in the Albert Lea, Willmar and Olivia areas over the weekend. The winter storm that hit the Midwest last week made for dangerous driving conditions for parts of the state. With more than...
ALBERT LEA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery

DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand.  "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
DELANO, MN
fox9.com

Inside the ice palace at a Delano, Minn. winery

(FOX 9) - FOX 9 got a look inside the ice palace set up at the Fountain Hill Winery in Delano, Minnesota. Tuesday was opening day and the palace will be open throughout the season, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The palace was created by the Youngstrom Family, who created the original...
DELANO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
ROSEVILLE, MN
kvsc.org

Alexandria Man Hits Barrier on Interstate 94 Near Melrose

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident that happened on December 26th on Interstate 94. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on I-94 West in Stearns County in Melrose Township. Seventy-five-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach of Alexandria was driving when he went off the Interstate and struck the cable median barrier.
MELROSE, MN
1520 The Ticket

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
knsiradio.com

Stearns History Museum Holding First Winter Scavenger Hunt

(KNSI) – Area families are invited to the Stearns History Museum for a new event. SHM Development Associate Ann Marie Johnson says the museum wanted a way to get people outdoors on the campus and nearby Heritage Park so, they started a scavenger hunt. “We had this idea to do something outside. Kind of a winter wonderland fun thing to do at the museum and the park here as well. We thought it might be kind of a good family-friendly, fun event.”
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme

LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
LAKEVILLE, MN
knsiradio.com

Sauk Rapids Man Arrested in Florida for Breaking into a Home and Taking a Bath

(KNSI) — A 26-year-old Sauk Rapids man was jailed in Florida after allegedly breaking into what he thought was his Airbnb and taking a bath. At about 7:15 Christmas morning, Cape Coral police were called to the home for a trespasser. They had already been there once for another call of a man holding a rock, yelling to be let in and banging on the front door. When police arrived, they found shattered glass but no sign of an intruder. They were called back to the home when someone heard noises coming from the second floor.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
kduz.com

MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1

Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Many worked together to rescue local stranded motorists

(Willmar MN-) Local officials are praising the work done by plow operators, law enforcement, ambulance crews and The Minnesota National Guard for helping rescue stranded motorists during that storm that hit Wednesday through Saturday. Kandiyohi County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Felt says during the peak of the storm Friday afternoon through Saturday morning they had to create "emergency convoys", led by plows, to be able to get to stranded motorists...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
fox29.com

Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

