Girardville, PA

The Shenandoah Sentinel

State Police seeking man accused of swiping 10 heated jackets from Walmart

HOMETOWN – State Police at Frackville are seeking a man accused of stealing 10 HART heated jackets earlier this month. State Police released information on the incident Thursday. The man, described as a white, non-Hispanic male wearing a black puffer jacket and a camouflage face mask, visited the Walmart...
FRACKVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after two crack sales to detectives

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two counts of conspiracy to deliver drugs after two sales with undercover detectives. Keith Bernard Haynes, 31, was stopped and caught with pre-recorded money and crack on Nov. 11 after allegedly selling to a confidential informant. Haynes was incarcerated on $50,000 monetary bail after being charged. Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit set two buys with Haynes up in November. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Inmate accused of escaping custody, stealing nearby truck

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Lycoming County inmate is once again in custody after escaping from a pre-release center. Officials say they were notified Ira Beaghley, 45, from Williamsport, left the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center on County Farm Road in Montoursville without permission around 10:00 a.m. on December 17. After leaving the […]
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police

A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

One killed in incident at Geisinger; hospital remains on lockdown

UPDATE: https://shensentinel.com/news/coroner-one-killed-at-geisinger-killer-at-large/. MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – One person is dead and the alleged killer is at large, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn told the media Friday. Lynn said the incident happened around 5pm in an employee parking lot near the Life Flight hangar at the main campus of...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Shots fired at Geisinger Hospital

DANVILLE, Pa. — There have been reports of a shooting at the Geisinger Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania. It is confirmed that one person has been fatally wounded in this shooting. Montour Police say that there is no threat to the public. Stay tuned for more updates.
DANVILLE, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Fatal crash closes Rt. 42 in Conyngham Twp.

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, Columbia County – Route 42 between Aristes and Bear Gap is closed Friday evening after a fatal vehicle accident. The crash happened around 6pm in the area of Kline’s Reservoir and the Weiser State Forest. Details are few but State Police at Bloomsburg are at the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

One confirmed dead in Geisinger shooting

UPDATED 10:20 p.m. A news report by WNEP confirms the woman shot Friday evening was a Geisinger employee. Police do not have the shooter in custody at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. -- Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Western Pa. man robs teenager at gunpoint in his home

Freeburg, Pa. — A 17-year-old woke up to a gun pointed at him as two men robbed his home. One of those men has been identified and charged, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The charges were filed last week against Ryan James Scott Darrup, 21, of Marienville, after police investigated the armed robbery which occurred on July 14 in Freeburg. Trooper Jeffrey Tice says Darrup and an accomplice entered...
FREEBURG, PA
WBRE

Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. According to the Geisinger Chief Medical Officer, the deceased is an employee of the hospital. They were found in the employee parking lot. There are no other […]
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton police search for vandalism suspect

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are searching for a person they say vandalized a church. The number 666 was carved into the doors of the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue sometime after the last mass on Christmas Day. If you have any information, you're asked to call...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with strangling stepson

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a woman they say strangled her stepson after an argument over a vape pen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were informed by Monroe County Children and Youth Services of a teen victim at a home in Chestnut Hill Township. Police say on December 18 around […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

UPDATE: West Arlington St. fire ruled arson

SHENANDOAH – Friday morning’s fire at a vacant double-block home on the west end has been ruled arson, according to the borough fire chief. Rick Examitas said the fire, which damaged the long-vacant duplex at 325-327 West Arlington, was arson. Anyone with information related to the fire should...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Woman severely assaulted after hotel break-in

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers say they arrested a man after he punched a woman multiple times, and locked her in a hotel room to prevent her from calling police. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 3:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of an assault happening at the Valley […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

