North Dakota State

Be careful as snow and ice on North Dakota roads turn to slush

By Lauren Davis
 3 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — For days, much of North Dakota was marked as ‘no travel advised.’ On Tuesday, things improved thanks to a warming trend.

Most of the western portion of the state is seeing wet road conditions, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s travel map .

Tuesday’s temps began melting much of the ice and scattered snow-covered roads.

But leaders with the North Dakota Highway Patrol say driving in slush remains risky.

They’re urging any travelers to plan for changing road conditions before leaving home this week.

“Just slow down. Slow down. Be patient in these types of conditions. The DOT and other road crews work hard to try and keep the roads as safe as possible, but Mother Nature kind of wins over a lot. Especially over the past several weeks,” said Wade Kadrmas, a sergeant for North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Kadrmas says if you’re uncomfortable driving after dark, try to leave earlier to make it to your destination by sunset.

