ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Pops in Plunging Red Dress With Opera Gloves for Christmas Family Photo With Husband Tim Weatherspoon & Sons

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHliz_0jvz8iTz00

Celebrities were clearly feeling the holiday spirit this year, taking to Instagram to share their festive photos as they celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Kelly Rowland was one of the many stars to upload an adorable family photo on Christmas.

Rowland posted a snapshot of herself with her family on the social media site. The image sees the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer posing alongside her husband Tim Weatherspoon and their two sons Titan, 8, and Noah Weatherspoon, who is one month shy of 2 years old.

“Happy Holidays!!! Wishing you all a prosperous New Year!! Love, The Weatherspoons,” Rowland captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)

Rowland looked stunning for the occasion, wearing a gorgeous red gown . The garment was complete with a sculpted neckline, contoured bodice and a puffy, dramatic skirt. The piece also included opera gloves that were attached to the sleeves.

She coordinated her dress with a bold red lip and added a thin pearl choker necklace. The “Dilemma” artist parted her blunt cut bob in the middle and styled it straight.

Unfortunately, the angle of the shot didn’t allow for a peak at Rowland’s footwear choice however it is likely that she completed her look with sharp pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals.

Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined . She tends to gravitate towards silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

Rowland’s husband Tim Weatherspoon wore matching tuxedos with his sons Titan and Noah. They each wore a satin blazer with pleated pants and black bow ties. Tim and Titan’s footwear choices were not visible, but the photo shows that Noah tied his outfit together with white Air Jordan sneakers.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Rowland’s style through the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 30

Yahru IsReal
2d ago

Rarely do you see a comment section that isn't filled with hate and ignorance, Kelly make you act right she so nice

Reply(1)
4
freetothink
3d ago

What a beautiful family picture elegant and playful👍. Nicely done

Reply
11
Related
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Commands Attention in Red Cutout Dress With Dramatic Ruffles & Invisible Heels at ‘Babylon’ Premiere

Kelly Rowland had all eyes on her as she attended the global premiere of Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” held at the Academy of Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The comedy-drama officially hits theaters on Dec. 23 and stars Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie. Rowland brought her fashion A-game to the event. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer was a show-stopper as she arrived in an eye-catching red gown from Iris Van Herpen’s spring 2021 couture collection. The top of the gown was composed of intricate dramatic ruffles with a high neck and large cutouts on the bodice,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Shows Off Dramatic White Fur Coat in Canadian Tuxedo & Thigh-High Boots

Mary J. Blige continued her sensational style steak during her latest outing in New York City. The Hip Hop and Soul icon stopped by the Daniel’s Leather clothing store to pay her dear friend and design Naheem Waheed a visit on Dec. 15. In a video uploaded by the official Daniel’s Leather Instagram page, Waheed thanks Blige for making an appearance at the boutique. “We got a superstar in the building!! Finally my good friend @therealmaryjblige stopped by,” Daniel’s Leather captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Waheed (@danielsleather) Of course, Blige was stylishly dressed for the occasion....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Adds Edgy Twist to Vera Wang Dress With Leather Gloves, Crystal Belt & Pointy Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply dressed for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. While arriving at the John F. Kennedy Center during the occasion with husband Douglas Emhoff, Harris donned a custom black Vera Wang gown. As seen on Wang’s Instagram, her number included a draped peplum silhouette with short sleeves, crafted from silk crepe. The piece was complete with a crystal-embellished belt and elbow-length black leather gloves, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Harris accessorized with sparkling orbiting drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) “What an enormous honor to dress Madam Vice...
WASHINGTON, DC
PopSugar

Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
People

Tristan Thompson Joins Daughter True for Sweet Dance Video: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'

Tristan Thompson shares True, 4, and a 5-month-old baby boy with Khloé Kardashian, son Theo, 12 months, with Maralee Nichols, and son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig Tristan Thompson is showing off his dance moves with his favorite little lady. The NBA star, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday where he enjoyed a kitchen dance party with his 4-year-old daughter True. The pair danced and sang together to Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly's version of Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" from Sing 2. "When...
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
People

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture

The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas.  "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
People

Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'

Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Allure

Lizzo Stole Christmas With a Two-Toned Candy-Cane-Colored Wig

Christmas is no longer complete without Lizzo's take on holiday beauty. On December 24, she became the latest celebrity to convert the traditional Christmas candy into a full-blown beauty look. It started with her two-toned candy-cane-colored wig and was followed by the Rudolph-red blush on her nose. It's developed into...
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Hugs Bruce Willis Alongside His Wife Emma & All Their Kids In Family X-Mas Photo

The holidays are a time for family reunions! Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis had a beautiful family get-together with their daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, as well as Bruce’s wife Emma and their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. The whole extended family got very festive for the sweet Christmas celebration that the Ghost actress shared on Instagram on Tuesday, December 13.
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Slips Into Leather Pants, Knee-High Louboutin Boots & Dramatic Furry Coat Before Christmas Concert

Mariah Carey was photographed greeting fans and signing autographs in New York yesterday night. The hitmaker was heading to Madison Square Garden for her “Merry Christmas to All” concert. Carey dressed up in a lux faux-fur coat with striking leather boots. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer brought the drama dressed in a sparkling black slouchy blouse which she wore with fitted black leather pants. Overtop it all, Carey snuggled up in an oversized white faux-fur hooded coat. The style is endlessly glamorous and sleek, something Carey is famously known for. The songwriter punctuated her look with large black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson, Common Continue to Spark Romance Rumors

Jennifer Hudson and Common are sparking even more romance rumors after Common was spotted picking Hudson up from her talk show on Sunday. The pair is starring together in an upcoming movie called Breathe. Jennifer Hudson, Common Rumored to Be Dating. Over the summer, rumors swirled that Hudson and Common...
CALIFORNIA STATE
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video

Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Diddy Reveals First Public Photo of Newborn Daughter Love Sean Combs in Christmas Family Photo

Love was definitely on the mind of the Combs family this holiday season!. Sean “Diddy” Combs reveals the first picture of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs in a family photograph posted on his social media account. In an Instagram post that was shared with his nearly 20 million followers, the Bad Boy mogul cradles his newborn daughter in his arms while smiling with his other family members.
Footwear News

Footwear News

182K+
Followers
20K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy