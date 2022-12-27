Kelly Rowland Pops in Plunging Red Dress With Opera Gloves for Christmas Family Photo With Husband Tim Weatherspoon & Sons

Celebrities were clearly feeling the holiday spirit this year, taking to Instagram to share their festive photos as they celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Kelly Rowland was one of the many stars to upload an adorable family photo on Christmas.

Rowland posted a snapshot of herself with her family on the social media site. The image sees the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer posing alongside her husband Tim Weatherspoon and their two sons Titan, 8, and Noah Weatherspoon, who is one month shy of 2 years old.

“Happy Holidays!!! Wishing you all a prosperous New Year!! Love, The Weatherspoons,” Rowland captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)

Rowland looked stunning for the occasion, wearing a gorgeous red gown . The garment was complete with a sculpted neckline, contoured bodice and a puffy, dramatic skirt. The piece also included opera gloves that were attached to the sleeves.

She coordinated her dress with a bold red lip and added a thin pearl choker necklace. The “Dilemma” artist parted her blunt cut bob in the middle and styled it straight.

Unfortunately, the angle of the shot didn’t allow for a peak at Rowland’s footwear choice however it is likely that she completed her look with sharp pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals.

Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined . She tends to gravitate towards silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

Rowland’s husband Tim Weatherspoon wore matching tuxedos with his sons Titan and Noah. They each wore a satin blazer with pleated pants and black bow ties. Tim and Titan’s footwear choices were not visible, but the photo shows that Noah tied his outfit together with white Air Jordan sneakers.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Rowland’s style through the years.