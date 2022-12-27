ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Missing doctor found dead

By Andrew Birkle
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3qqk_0jvz8fpo00

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Dr. Bolek Payan, who was last seen on Dec. 22, has been found dead, according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety (BLDPS).

Dr. Payan worked at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital and was reported missing after not contacting his employer, family, or friends.

On Tuesday, officials said Dr. Payan’s body was found in a pond near his home around 12:30 p.m.

Detectives got access to his home video camera system, which was password protected, and saw Dr. Payan walking away from his home in the afternoon.

The property was checked by K-9s, drones and people walking around and they couldn’t find anything.

ORIGINAL: Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital

Holes were eventually cut in the ice of the pond near his home on Monday and divers discovered his body Tuesday.

Detectives think Dr. Payan would have been dead before he was reported missing because of the weather conditions.

The Jackson County Medical Examiners Office will do an autopsy and toxicology test to help give more information in this investigation, BLDPS said.

“We would like to thank the Jackson County Dive Team, Michigan Search and Rescue, J-DART, the neighbors, and the public for their assistance during this incident. Our thoughts are with Dr. Payan’s family and friends,” said Michael L. Jester, Director of Public Safety for Blackman-Leoni Township.

His car was at his home and he was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Dec. 22.

Police spent hours searching his property in Jackson County, which is roughly 200 acres.

According to his bio on Henry Ford Health’s website, Dr. Payan specialized in psychiatry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing doctor found dead in pond at his Michigan home

JACKSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a Jackson doctor who disappeared last week was found in a pond on his property Tuesday. Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Thursday. His vehicle had been found at his Leoni Township home. Police said they...
JACKSON, MI
People

Missing Mich. Mom Called Kids and Told Them She'd Be Home Soon, Police Suspect Foul Play

Heather Kelley's abandoned truck was found the day after she disappeared A Michigan mom of eight who vanished ten days ago is now considered a probable victim of foul play, according to police. Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen in public on Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller, who spoke about the missing woman at a Dec. 19 press conference. Kelley had left her home around 9 p.m. that night, then called her children at 10:20 p.m. to tell them she was heading back home. She was seen on camera...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy