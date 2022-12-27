Quick-acting neighbor helps cops catch burglary suspects

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) – An observant neighbor is credited with foiling a burglary in the western suburbs the day after Christmas.

Lisle police officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of Burlington Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday.

"An alert neighbor noticed two individuals park at a house nearby, exit the vehicle and walk around to the rear of the house," Lisle Police Chief Kevin Licko tells WBBM Newsradio. "This particular neighbor knows who the homeowner is and thought that it was uncharacteristic of this occurring."

The burglars had broken a window and stolen a laptop from the residence, police said.

Thankfully, the neighbor was able to give dispatchers real-time updates, even as the suspects fled the scene, officials said.

Licko said patrol officers were in the area at the time of the 9-1-1 call and managed to catch the suspects within a matter of minutes.

Had it not been for this neighbor, he says, the case may have gone unsolved.

"Getting it real time and live within minutes of it occurring, it just makes our jobs so much easier," he said. "We're constantly telling our residents if you see something suspicious, please call it in."

31-year-old Naperville resident Erik Pellegrino and 33-year-old Chicagoan Jonte McMillian were taken into custody and are each facing felony counts of residential burglary, officials said.

