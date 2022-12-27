Read full article on original website
Celebrate New Year's Eve at AREA15
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The New Year is all about expanding your mind and exploring new things, so why not start at Omega Mart inside AREA15?. It's also a great indoor option to ring in the New Year. News 3's Brett Forrest takes us inside.
Celebrate New Year's Eve with Station Casinos
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're staying indoors this New Year's Eve, Station Casinos has you covered. Click the video above for more with master mixologist Jamie Clark.
Glittering Lights cancel New Year's Eve fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Upcoming weather issues may delay fan-favorite events during the New Year's Eve celebration. Glittering Lights is canceling its New Year's Eve fireworks show on Saturday. According to the company, the cancellation follows 'out of an abundance of caution.'. Glittering Lights will be open as scheduled...
Las Vegans express safety concern ahead of New Year's Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Loved ones of Kristie and William Baxter JR. are now desperately trying to get their remains back home to Hobbs, New Mexico after they were killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday while crossing the street downtown on Fremont Street. The married couple’s daughter was too distraught...
A rainy New Year's Eve in Las Vegas could put the kibosh on party plans
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As one storm clears out, we brace for the next weather maker this weekend... The storm that brought gusty winds, blowing dust, and light valley rain yesterday continues to move southeast this morning. A few lingering regional showers will be possible as the system exits the area.
Tao Hospitality to host hiring fair for new Aria Resort restaurant
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Aria Resort's newest restaurant is looking to fill more than 100 positions ahead of its upcoming grand opening. Tao Group Hospitality is hosting four hiring events throughout January for restaurant Cathédrale. Cathédrale is set to open in early 2023. Interviews will be held...
Animal shelters highlight pet safety during New Year's celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While guests cheer on the New Year, pet owners are reminded to hold on to their furry friends during the celebration. For pets, all of the noise and commotion that comes along with the New Year's celebration may be scary. Many animal shelters report an...
Local cancer patient granted magical evening at Enchant Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 15-year-old girl got the chance to exclusively explore a popular Christmas attraction during a recent visit this week. Enchant Las Vegas and Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation welcomed Tatiana Hatem, a few friends, and family to enjoy a magical night of fun at Las Vegas Ballpark.
West Las Vegas Arts Center hosts Kwanzaa celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered at the West Las Vegas Arts Center to celebrate the fifth day of Kwanzaa on Friday. The holiday is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of...
Rodeo clown wins mega jackpot at Horseshoe Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky rodeo clown took home almost half a million dollars after winning the first mega jackpot in a new Las Vegas casino. Caesars Rewards member Jeff Reeves won $499,763 on Three Card Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Thursday. This marks the first major...
Guest hits $366K jackpot at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Dec. 28, a guest at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas who wished to remain anonymous turned a $1.75 bet into more than $366,000. The guest was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s when the three Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot for a payout of $366,599.50.
Meráki Greek Grill
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Doing something with love, passion, and soul. It's the meaning of the word 'Meraki' and joining me now from Meraki Greek Grill are Jerry Goumroian and Joe Djavairian.
Embrace your texture with Las Vegas valley hair salon Radically Curly
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Embracing your texture -- that's the mission of a local hair salon for all of us. Danielle Green, the owner of Radically Curly, joined us to talk more about this.
Harrah's Las Vegas guest wins $125k jackpot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky traveler took a big jackpot back home to Hawaii. Caesars Rewards member Sandra Haynes hit the jackpot at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday. Haynes from Kauai County, Hawaii won $125,878 from the Major Progressive Jackpot on Let It Ride poker. The guest...
Last call for a selfie, Selfie Wrld Las Vegas is closing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Last call for a selfie. One local business is closing its doors early next year. On Wednesday, Selfie Wrld Las Vegas announced via Instagram that they will be closing their doors at the end of January 2023. Part of the announcement read, "We have put...
Henderson restaurant offers free pizza for stranded travelers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Henderson pizzeria is making a limited-time offer to bring the holiday spirit back to any stranded travelers. Jet's Pizza is offering a free small, four-corner one-topping pizza to travelers with recently canceled flights. Guests can show a notification of the canceled flight and ID...
Imagine Dragons to kick off CES 2023 with private concert at Park MGM
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Imagine Dragons will host a private concert to kick off the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show next week. The concert will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. It will benefit the Tyler Robinson Foundation, the band's non-profit dedicated to supporting families facing pediatric cancer diagnoses, and dozens of other charities in the Las Vegas area.
City of Las Vegas introduces program to prevent crime in tourist areas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it's implementing a new program to reduce and prevent crime in tourist-heavy areas. The program is called Operation S.A.F.E.R. – Stronger Alliance For Enforcement and Relationships, according to the city. Deputy city marshals will work with businesses, residents,...
Stranded travelers develop friendships during wave of flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines continue, some stranded travelers are uniting to find their way back home. Judi Nasta expected to return to Harry Reid International Airport after traveling during the holiday weekend. After experiencing the wave of canceled flights, Nasta was stranded at...
Win the jackpot by adopting Mega Millions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket? If you did and didn't win anything on Tuesday, maybe it's time you take a chance on a cute pup instead. The Animal Foundation introduced Mega Millions on Wednesday. According to the website, Mega Millions is a 63-pound...
