It was Christmas morning. I had waited to fly out of Montrose to avoid the heavy crowds at the airport. But thanks to bad weather across the country. I would soon find out that my upcoming flight would be canceled once I reached Portland, Oregon. I was indeed frustrated. But after hearing about some people sitting in the Portland airport for three days. I realized my situation wasn't that bad. So I didn't do too much whining.

MONTROSE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO