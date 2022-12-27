Read full article on original website
Western Colorado Days are Getting Longer: Here’s January’s Sunsets
Slowly but surely, days are starting to get longer. Looking at the month of January 2023, how long do we get to enjoy the sunshine in Grand Junction, Colorado, and when can we expect the sun to set?. Here's a day-by-day look at the month of January 2023. Take a...
Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
Montrose’s Major Fail on NYE
It was Christmas morning. I had waited to fly out of Montrose to avoid the heavy crowds at the airport. But thanks to bad weather across the country. I would soon find out that my upcoming flight would be canceled once I reached Portland, Oregon. I was indeed frustrated. But after hearing about some people sitting in the Portland airport for three days. I realized my situation wasn't that bad. So I didn't do too much whining.
Don’t Miss These January Events In Grand Junction
Here's a look at Grand Junction events that are happening during the month of January. After a busy holiday season, things slow down a bit in January as far as events go in Grand Junction. That's probably good news for everyone who has been on the go constantly for the past two months. Things will start picking up again once we get into February.
Grand Junction Credit Card Fraud: Police Looking For These Suspects
Local authorities are asking the public to help them locate suspects in recent fraudulent credit card cases in Grand Junction. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, two individuals used a stolen or fraudulent credit card to make two large purchases at the Trading Post Liquor Store at 2898 Highway 50 in Grand Junction. The purchases totaled more than $800.
