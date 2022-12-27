Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Toyota V6 Engine Warning for Owners
If you own a Toyota with a V6 engine or are thinking about buying a used one with a V6 engine, here is an important warning of a simple fix that needs to be done to avoid a blown engine catastrophe. Plus, find out what Toyota models are affected and the kit you need to have the fix done right and not wind up with a band aid solution from a dealership.
MotorAuthority
Toyota GR Corolla: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
Can the epitome of appliance-like cars—the Toyota Corolla—win the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 award? It’s a question we never thought we’d ask, but here we are. Toyota, the automaker known for playing it safe with reliable but boring vehicles has shoved a rally-car...
America Saved Toyota's Bacon This Year
Toyota, the world's largest automaker, officially hit a new global output record in November with a total of 833,104 vehicles built that month. That's a 1.5% increase from November 2021. What makes this accomplishment all the more impressive is that the Japanese automaker managed to navigate its way through ongoing supply chain issues, namely semiconductor chips, and a pandemic resurgence in China. All told, Toyota's global sales increased by 2.9% in November, for a total of 796,484 units sold.
Infiniti QX65 Coming As Coupe Version Of QX60 SUV
CarBuzz has discovered a new trademark for the name QX65 that luxury brand Infiniti has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Since the Infiniti QX55 is the coupe version of the QX50, it's safe to assume that Infiniti is working on a coupe version of the QX60 SUV. The application was filed roughly a week ago, on December 22, which suggests that the decision to introduce the new model to the American market was made recently. The similarly named QX56 was offered between 2004-2010 and was a rather hideous machine before it was renamed the QX80, but we doubt that the QX65 will be anything but attractive. It's also possible that a hybrid version will be offered.
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
This C6 Corvette Z06 Is Ultra-Rare And Illegal To Drive On The Street
The new Corvette Z06 is admittedly pretty neat. There's not much to complain about with a massive flat-plane V8 behind your head. But soon, a lot more people will have them. This Z06 (pictured here), however, is truly rare. It's a C6 generation and the first one that GM ever made. Because of that, it's arguably the most special Z06 made in the last 15 years.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Chevy Corvette Z06 Dead On Arrival After 52 Miles
One owner's Corvette Z06 ownership experience is off to a rocky start. Marco Garcia picked up his black Z06 from a Chevy dealer not long ago, and 52 miles later, he was stranded on the side of the road with what appears to be a pretty serious engine failure. The...
Rolls-Royce Trolls Bentley By Trademarking Flying Spur In America
CarBuzz has discovered a fresh Rolls-Royce trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the words "Flying Spur." Nope, you did not read that wrong. The application is still being processed, but if everything goes according to plan, Rolls-Royce will own the name given to Bentley's large luxury sedan and main rival to the Ghost.
Mazda Finally Confirms The Engine For the CX-90
The 2023 Mazda CX-90 will be powered by a hybrid powertrain. Despite being one of the most fuel-efficient automakers in the US (because it only offers four-cylinder engines), Mazda is far behind the rest of the industry on electrification. That should change a bit with the release of the new CX-90. Mazda's North American division just announced this upcoming SUV model will be the brand's first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and it will be available in all 50 states. This clearly shows that the CX-90 was designed for a broader US audience, unlike the electric MX-30, which is only sold in California.
Crazy Drag Racer With More Than 6,100 HP Reportedly Breaks Hub Dyno Record
Mike Moran is the proud owner of what is being claimed to be the most powerful car ever to hit a hub dyno. Dyno runs are a great way to determine how much power your vehicle is producing at the wheels. But, on the rare occasion that you're packing too much muscle for a regular dynamometer, one has to resort to a hub dyno.
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in the United States.
Dutch Company Transforms Tesla Model 3 Into The Ultimate Eco-Friendly Hearse
Derks Uitvaartmobiliteit, a Dutch company, specializing in custom-building hearses, is officially building funeral coaches based on the Tesla Model 3. One doesn't usually associate the compact American EV with funeral duty, but it makes sense if you think about it. The eerily quiet electric motor setup is well-suited to the solemn mood and allows for measured and dignified acceleration thanks to all that instant torque.
Used Tesla Prices Are Dropping Faster Than Those Of Rivals
Those who purchased a new Tesla, regardless of whether it's a fully-loaded Model S Plaid or the least expensive possible Model 3, have faced a choice over the past couple of years: keep it or sell it for a handsome profit. It's a great position to be in, but now that appears to be coming to an end. According to Reuters, the days of flipping a Tesla are quickly ending, which could ultimately affect new car prices.
Liberty Walk Decks Out Lexus LX 600 With Dry Carbon Fiber Body Kit
Liberty Walk has gotten its hands on the new Lexus LX and sprinkled it with the brand's signature look. A wider body, larger wheels, and carbon fiber galore help to change the LX from an off-roading family hauler to a late-night brawler with nothing left to lose. Liberty Walk, the...
Electric Ram Pickup Will Be Called The Ram 1500 REV
Ram's upcoming electric pickup truck may have a name: trademark filings discovered by CarBuzz filed by FCA US LLC with the United States Patent and Trademark Office indicate the new pickup will be called the Ram 1500 REV. Ram's much-anticipated electric pickup truck will debut next month at CES in...
New one-seat car has 10 jet engines and can fly itself
THE first flying car available to the public has been revealed - and it's fast approaching its U.S. debut. And in 2023 — you could be one 25 people selected to test-ride this futuristic vehicle. Zapata is an innovation research and development company based in France. Over the past...
Toyota US Doubles Down On Carbon Neutrality Environmental Goals With New Report
As Toyota works toward achieving its Environmental Challenge 2050 goals, the North American subsidiary has launched a new website to better highlight how it hopes to implement sustainability across the board. The launch of the new environmental sustainability website coincides with the release of Toyota's 2022 North American Environmental Report,...
Lamborghini Aventador V12 Successor Spied With Wild Exhaust
Lamborghini has been spotting testing the successor to the Aventador in Italy. In the video below, Italian car spotter Varryx has spied two prototypes leaving Lamborghini's factory, with one sporting a strange exhaust attachment. Both prototypes are reportedly production-ready, hence the heavy camo. Both have large sheets over the majority...
