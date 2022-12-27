Read full article on original website
'It's unfortunate that we have to leave': Latitude Five25 shuts down, forcing residents out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents living in a Near East Side apartment are scrambling to find new housing after the building was shut down Friday. According to the City of Columbus, 104 residents have been housed temporarily at area hotels. The city said the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority is working...
Remaining Latitude Five25 residents forced to relocate after city deems apartments unsafe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The remaining residents at an east Columbus apartment complex were expected to vacate the property by Friday after the buildings were deemed unsafe. The city says the buildings at Latitude Five25, located at 525 Sawyer Blvd., were found to be without potable water, heat and a working fire suppression system. Additionally, only one of four elevators are working.
myfox28columbus.com
Tenants vacate high-rise buildings at Latitude Five25 after 'catastrophic failure'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are no dinners being made. No TVs or radios are playing. Nobody relaxing on the sofa after a day of work. The gates are closed and secured and the two high-rise 15-story buildings at Latitude Five25 are dark and empty. Tenants vacated the property...
City: Latitude Five25 fully vacated; all residents offered interim accommodations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus says all Latitude Five25 residents have vacated after the buildings were deemed unsafe. The complex was evacuated back on Christmas Day when some pipes burst due to the freezing temperatures, causing electrical damage. While some were able to stay with friends or...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site
MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
WHIZ
ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
WHIZ
Homicide investigation in Licking County
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it’s investigating the death of a Newark woman as a homicide. Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said his office executed a search warrant on December 23rd at a home on Darlene Drive in Newark after receiving a request for a welfare check from family members of 67-year-old Debra Perrine.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
Son named person of interest in Newark woman’s death, burial
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County man is a person of interest in his mother’s death and burial, according to the local sheriff’s office. On Dec. 23, Licking County deputies searched the home of 67-year-old Debra Perrine on Darlene Drive in Newark after family members requested a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said in […]
WSYX ABC6
'We must protect our children' -- Calls for justice getting louder for slain teen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of 13-year old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood apartments, is raising questions about the investigation. Their concerns are getting the attention of local activists, community leaders and politicians. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty on Thursday shared a simple message on Twitter: "We must protect our children."
crawfordcountynow.com
Suspect in officer involved shooting escapes from Columbus hospital
BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department issued the following news release detailing the escape of Jacob Davidson:. Shortly after 8 pm Thursday evening, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob D. Davidson, 38, had escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Board St. Columbus, Ohio.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several Chillicothe top officials named personally in new lawsuit filing by city officer
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — An amended federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Chillicothe, the city’s police department (CPD), the town’s mayor, police chief, three police captains, a former police chief, and the city’s safety director alleging racism and retaliation against minority police officers. The...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – SWAT Situation in Stoutsville
Stoutsville – Fairfield sheriff department is surrounding a home in Stoutsville on Main Street in the area of 11000 block around 430 pm. Around a half dozen, law enforcement vehicles are on the scene during this situation. A representative would not give me any information as it was an ongoing investigation. While on scene, SWAT arrived and broke down the door of the garage located in the back of 11600 main street. One person Bruce McFarland was arrested and taken into custody. He claimed during the arrest that he had health issues and the local EMS responded to the scene to check him out.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Newark woman found buried in backyard, son arrested
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — On December 23, Licking County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 207 Darlene Drive in Newark, Ohio, as a result of a welfare check requested by family members who had not had contact with Debra Perrine, 67, for approximately a week.
Turbo Car Wash eyes northwest Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new car wash could come to the former PNC building at Bethel and Sawmill roads in northwest Columbus. Turbo Wash owner and founder Nicholas Lacaillade said he is working now with the local civic association and neighbors to turn the bank site at 22510 Bethel Road into a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
korncountry.com
City suspends demolition order on Irwin Block building
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Board of Public Works this week voted to suspend the demolition order previously issued for the building most affected by the early December Fifth Street fire pending review of the demolition permit. The move was made after hearing plans from the company hired by the owners of the building to perform the demolition.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Simulated automatic rifle causes scare in Massieville overnight
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man with a simulated automatic rifle caused a scare early Friday morning in Ross County. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor Road in Massieville when an off-duty firefighter for Franklin Township called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person walking down the road. The fireman told dispatchers that the man walking was wearing only a hockey jersey and had what appeared to be an automatic rifle.
USPS mail carrier tells police he was robbed at gunpoint in German Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 63-year old mail carrier from Columbus told police on Thursday that someone pointed a gun into his back, demanding his mail keys while he was working in south Columbus. Police say surveillance video from a neighbor's home captured the suspect following the mail carrier, but...
Ohio Highway Patrol asks public’s help in finding dangerous escapee from mental hospital
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a dangerous escapee. On December 29, Jacob D. Davidson escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital located at 2200 West Broad Street in Columbus. Davidson, 38, is described as a white male with blue eyes, 5’11” tall and 210 pounds. […]
