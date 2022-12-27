Read full article on original website
Related
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
The 5 most tax-friendly states for retirement in 2023
With inflation hovering near a 40-year high, more retirees are looking to make a move to cut costs. Here are the most tax-friendly states in the U.S. for 2023.
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
CNBC
How government spending bill may help prevent abuse of federal tax incentives for land conservation
Federal conservation easements enable property owners to take a charitable deduction when they give up certain rights to develop land. But the abuse of those tax deductions has been a persistent problem. Now, new legislation is aimed at allowing some schemes to access those deductions. "It will drive a stake...
How President Biden Impacted Social Security in 2022
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act included provisions that help seniors and retirees pay for Medicare, including capping the cost of insulin, making vaccines free and limiting out-of-pocket...
Prepare for More Inflation: U.S. Congress Passes $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill with a vote of 225-201. The bill had previously been approved by the Senate and is now headed to President Biden's desk for his signature.
aarp.org
Tiny Houses Are Becoming a Big Deal
Over the last 40 years, the average home in the United States has increased in size by more than 1,000 square feet, essentially doubling the amount of living space per person since 1973. But a decade ago, in the midst of the housing boom and explosion of outsized, luxury home...
Social Security Runs Out in 2033
A new study from the Congressional Budget Office forecasts that outlays for Social Security will top income paid into the fund in 2033. This is often called “running out.” In reality, it will be necessary to find a way for income above expenses then, or Social Security payments will begin to erode. Since this is […]
FOX Carolina
Immigrants seek ‘citizenship, job opportunities and acceptance’ at Zion World Wide Mission thrift store
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Growth continues in the Upstate. Latest numbers from the American Immigration Council shows one in 20 South Carolinians is an immigrant. And immigrants play a crucial role in state growth. But becoming a naturalized citizen is a transition that takes time. And there’s a new thrift store doing more than just selling items.
The State of Debt in America
Inflation is starting to show some signs of cooling off -- down to 7.1% in November -- but the latest data is not assuaging Americans' anxiety about the future of the economy and, in turn, the state...
Retirement Saver's Tax Credit Converted to "Saver's Match"
Congress just passed legislation that turns the Saver's Credit into a government match to your retirement plan contributions.
The evolution of the U.S. citizenship test
The U.S. citizenship test has been a staple of the naturalization process, but are there changes to come? Here's everything you need to know: What is the citizenship test? The U.S. citizenship test is just one step in the process to become a U.S. citizen by naturalization. It is also one of the more iconic pieces, given its depiction in the media. It is composed of an English test, designed to test the applicant's ability to read, write, and speak English, and a civics test. The civics test is the more recognizable of the tests. It is a series of questions that prospective citizens...
Comments / 0