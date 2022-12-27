ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tiny Houses Are Becoming a Big Deal

Over the last 40 years, the average home in the United States has increased in size by more than 1,000 square feet, essentially doubling the amount of living space per person since 1973. But a decade ago, in the midst of the housing boom and explosion of outsized, luxury home...
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Social Security Runs Out in 2033

A new study from the Congressional Budget Office forecasts that outlays for Social Security will top income paid into the fund in 2033. This is often called “running out.” In reality, it will be necessary to find a way for income above expenses then, or Social Security payments will begin to erode. Since this is […]
FOX Carolina

Immigrants seek ‘citizenship, job opportunities and acceptance’ at Zion World Wide Mission thrift store

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Growth continues in the Upstate. Latest numbers from the American Immigration Council shows one in 20 South Carolinians is an immigrant. And immigrants play a crucial role in state growth. But becoming a naturalized citizen is a transition that takes time. And there’s a new thrift store doing more than just selling items.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
GOBankingRates

The State of Debt in America

Inflation is starting to show some signs of cooling off -- down to 7.1% in November -- but the latest data is not assuaging Americans' anxiety about the future of the economy and, in turn, the state...
The Week

The evolution of the U.S. citizenship test

The U.S. citizenship test has been a staple of the naturalization process, but are there changes to come? Here's everything you need to know: What is the citizenship test? The U.S. citizenship test is just one step in the process to become a U.S. citizen by naturalization. It is also one of the more iconic pieces, given its depiction in the media. It is composed of an English test, designed to test the applicant's ability to read, write, and speak English, and a civics test. The civics test is the more recognizable of the tests. It is a series of questions that prospective citizens...

