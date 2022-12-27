Read full article on original website
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
Kin Thai Cuisine Opening In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
A new Thai restaurant will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer in 2023. Kin Thai Cuisine will be located at 450 West Neppesing, formerly Chef G's. As of now an exact opening date has been announced, but an announcement on the official Kin Thai Cuisine Facebook page reads 2023. The...
Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues
FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
Here are the businesses that closed in 2022 in the Flint area
FLINT, MI - The new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that closed in the past year in the Flint area.
abc12.com
Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day
Owners of the Genesee Valley Center mall offered no updates on the facility after it was closed for a second consecutive day. Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day. Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full...
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
What’s being built next to the Fenton Halo Burger? It’ll help you see more clearly
FENTON, MI - Facebook posts from various Fenton residents have been wondering what’s being built next to the Halo Burger on Leroy Street. The answer is a brand new Diamond Optical headquarters, owned by Dr. Joseph M. Leppek. It will be right down the road from its current office, 1425 N Leroy St.
What’s Going On at Flint’s Genesee Valley Center? Doors Shut Once Again
It seems to be the question of the moment. What's going on at Flint's Genesee Valley Center? The Flint Township mall is closed once again without many details. The mall announced on its Facebook page on December 25th that it would be closed on Monday, December 26th due to a water main break over the holiday weekend. A few short hours after posting they would be reopening on Tuesday, December 27th at 11:00 am, Genesee Valley Center announced they would be closing "until further notice".
thelascopress.com
Nuevo Vallarta Mexican Restaurant Opening a New Location on Hill Road
When you walk into the Nuevo Vallarta Mexican Restaurant at 11225 South Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc, one of the first things you notice are the colorfully decorated table tops and chairs. When you walk out you leave with an understanding of how good the food they serve really is.
Saginaw, county offices to shut down for extended New Year’s Eve weekend
SAGINAW, MI — Municipal offices across Saginaw will close to the public for the New Year’s weekend. Saginaw City Hall will shut down Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2, officials said. The city’s headquarters is located at 1315 S. Washington. And Saginaw County and the courtroom...
New Texas Roadhouse opening in Fenton, official confirms
FENTON, MI - A new Texas Roadhouse restaurant is opening in Fenton on Silver Parkway. The 8,039 square foot building had a site plan review approved on Sept. 22 at the address 18555 Silver Parkway, with construction starting last week.
fox2detroit.com
Driver ends up on shore of Hines Park's Nankin Lake after running stop sign, causing crash
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver crashed along the shore of Nankin Lake after running a stop sign in Livonia on Thursday evening. Police were called to the area of Hines Drive on the border of Livonia and Westland, around 6 p.m. According to police, a 59-year-old Redford Township...
Valarie Bea’s Cream Cakes joins Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace
SAGINAW, MI — Valarie Bea’s Cream Cakes is now open for business inside downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace. Valarie Bea’s opened Dec. 16 offering owner Latoya Bland’s signature cream cakes: small dome-shaped cakes topped with scoops of creamy, mousse-like frosting, just the right size for one person to enjoy.
HometownLife.com
Livonia shop owner will give away clippings from giant schefflera tree named Baby
Brenda Scott, who had hoped to rehome a schefflera tree with 40-foot branches flourishing in her Livonia gift shop, has decided instead to give away cuttings from "Baby" before she moves her business from the building. A story about the plant published in Hometown Life earlier this month drew an...
First-ever Saginaw Hoodie Awards takes place Friday, Dec. 30
SAGINAW, MI — The first-ever Saginaw Hoodie Awards is coming to downtown Saginaw Friday, Dec. 30. The event, a fundraiser presented by Golden Girl Inc. and community partners, will take place beginning at 6 p.m. in the SVRC Marketplace ballroom, 203 S. Washington Ave. “Help us CONGRATULATE and SALUTE...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th
The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
WNEM
DNR announces year-round walleye season in Bay, Saginaw counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties. The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center...
Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
thelivingstonpost.com
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub
Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
WNEM
Bay City recycling program starting, collection weeks changing
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s new, fully-automated recycling collection service is scheduled to launch on Jan. 2 and residents’ collection weeks will be changing. Recycling collection weeks are designated as Red Week or Yellow Week. Residents can find information about their collection week color and recycling day schedule on their website.
