North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
Arizona Man Allegedly Kidnapped a Boy He Lured from Discord. Police Say They Rescued the Victim Thanks to an ‘Alert Gas Station Attendant.’
A 26-year-old Arizona man was arrested in Nebraska for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform. Tadashi Kojima, also known as Aaron M. Zeman, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count each of second-degree felony kidnapping and misdemeanor resisting arrest after authorities allegedly located him traveling with the missing child, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by Law&Crime.
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – A Louisiana man was arrested on December 28, 2022, after a probation officer visited his home and reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons, including a loaded pistol and a shotgun.
California Deputy Killed by Man With Violent Criminal Past Allowed Free: Sheriff
The suspect accused of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy dead in Southern California on Thursday had an “extensive violent past” and had committed a “third strike” offense last year, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed after he pulled over a truck in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said at a news conference. Suspect William Shae McKay, 44, was later located and killed in a shootout with other deputies, Bianco added. The sheriff said McKay’s criminal record stretched back over two decades and included convictions for robbery, kidnapping, and the stabbing of a California Highway Patrol dog. Bianco also said that McKay had been convicted of a “third strike” offense in 2021 which should have seen him sentenced to 25 years to life, but a San Bernardino County judge lowered his bail and later allowed his release after an arrest for failing to attend his sentencing. “He should have been immediately sentenced to 25 years to life,” Bianco said. “We would not be here today if the judge had done her job.”Read it at ABC News
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
Marlboro County woman charged with attempted murder after fight with mother, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was charged after authorities said she assaulted her mother earlier this month. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Heather Knight was arrested Wednesday after being released from the hospital. The arrest comes in connection to an incident that happened on Dec. 19 on Drigger’s Chapel Road in the Blenheim area.
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant North County home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was found dead in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to police, Jaylen Miles was found dead in the backyard of a vacant home in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Drive at 3:37 p.m. He was reportedly shot at least once.
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
S.C. troopers to be out in full force, setting up checkpoints for New Year’s Eve
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You may ring in the new year with a toast or two, but while you’re out celebrating, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in full force watching the roads. Troopers want to remind you about their Sober or Slammer Campaign.
SLED experiences backlog of concealed weapons permits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Thousands of SC residents are exercising their Second Amendment rights and newly released data from SLED shows there’s a backlog in processing new concealed weapons permits. SLED says ever since Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill last year that made the permits free, but also...
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas Eve crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Justin Johnson of Saint Stephen, S.C. Johnson was driving north on Highway 41 near Jeanette Way when he veered off the right side of the road, […]
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Lawsuit settled after Lieber inmate died from infection while incarcerated
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina inmate’s son is getting paid nearly half a million dollars after settling a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple people, companies and the state Department of Corrections. The lawsuit, which included wrongful death and medical malpractice, was filed in 2019 on behalf...
Former Arkansas state senator Jeremy Hutchinson in Pulaski County jail for alleged $500K+ in back child support
A former Arkansas state senator who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
Many in South Carolina to get much less from SNAP
No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Learn about crash...
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022
This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
DSS to end SNAP emergency allotments in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency allotments for federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will end for South Carolina households next month. The emergency SNAP allotments were issued to authorized South Carolinians to offset issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. “January 2023 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture […]
