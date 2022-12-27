ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

'It's sickening.' Child injuries and deaths from gun violence top 6,000 nationwide

By Michael Perchick via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ar2UJ_0jvz6UQn00

The Gun Violence Archive found the number of gun violence injuries and deaths amongst children (17 years old and younger) has surpassed 6,000 nationwide, representing more than a 5% increase from 2021.

"It's sickening," said Mario Black, an advocate and middle school teacher in Charlotte.

In 2018, Black's 17-year-old cousin Daquan Shannon was shot and killed outside a Charlotte convenience store; Black had been serving as an advocate against gun violence at the time of his death.

"It comes up frequently in conversation, and then you can hear it in their conversation, student's conversations," said Black about the prevalence of the issue. "It's a day-to-day reminder of the reality of the day and time we're living in. And for the students to have to have that on their mind, day in, day out, at school, in the community, at home, that is troubling."

He supports the creation of more recreation centers for youth.

"It gives the teens something to look forward to. If it's a teen rec center in the community, they look forward to playing basketball, and bonding with the mentors that are a part of that rec center," Black said.

A 10-page report released last month by NCDHHS referred to escalating gun violence as a "public health problem" and "equity issue," finding that child firearm injury hospitalizations increased by 120% from 2016 - 2020. Last year, 116 children across the state died from firearm-related injuries, a trend that is worsening.

"Why do the youth seem to think that having a gun solves everything," asked Karen Wells, whose 15-year-old son Ian was one of those killed in a shooting in 2021.

Ian was shot in Durham in 2021 after the suspected attempted to
steal his gun .

"How are they getting these firearms? It's too easy for underage individuals to obtain a firearm. Because I didn't even know my son had obtained one," said Wells.

Homicide leading cause of death among children, study reveals

She would like to see greater options in all schools for students, believing in the importance of laying out a path to success.

"It just seems to me they have no idea of the finality of death," Well said.

"These kids are our future, and these kids are our future leaders that we should be helping to mold and build up. Let's do our part in the community," Black added.

Comments / 43

LibsRmental
5d ago

When criminals see there is little to no repercussions to their actions, it’s no surprise violence is on the rise. Enforce laws, keeps criminals off the streets.

Reply
19
David
5d ago

guess how many Are killed and tormented by gang violence!!!! Democratic News organization don't want to get on that do they. you never mention it

Reply(2)
15
DrinkSlinger
5d ago

A rec center won't work well with the youth we have today unless they have to go through metal detectors and have their bags searched. These teens we have now don't value any human life, including their own.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that someone was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte on Sunday morning. CMPD received an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road around 2:50 a.m. Responding officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Man Jailed On Felony Charge

29-year old Lamontae Marquis Smith of Taylorsville was arrested on New Year’s Day by Hickory Police . He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed gun. Smith was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $2,500. Tuesday, January 3rd is listed as a court date.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating New Year’s Eve Shooting in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re asking police for more information after a person was injured in a shooting in West Charlotte. It happened just after 11:30 on Saturday morning on Watson Drive. That’s off West Boulevard, near Remount Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Second arrest made in northeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in the University City area on Dec. 14, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road. Officers arrived to find David Lavell Manning dead on the side of the road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Atrium Health delivers its first Mecklenburg County baby of 2023

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced its first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2023 arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. The first baby born in the Greater Charlotte region came at 12:09...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Back To Jail For Taylorsville Woman After Missing Court Dates In Catawba County

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Jamie Rae Wood of Taylorsville on Friday, December 30th. She was served a series of arrest warrants for 2nd failure to appear. The original charges were for felony possession of methamphetamine, second-degree trespass, impeding traffic and resisting a public officer. Wood is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $8,000. January 10th is listed as her next court dates.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Don't fall for this phone scam, Lincoln County deputies say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shared a timely reminder Thursday: don't fall for phone scams. Deputies said two people this week fell victim to such schemes. On Tuesday, a woman was reportedly called by a man pretending to be "Detective Daniel Johnson", claiming she needed to pay for a contempt of court order. The man claimed the order stemmed from a citation in Mecklenburg County and had the woman's name, citation number, and other information that made her believe the call was legitimate.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy