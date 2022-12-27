Crews dig out South Buffalo after deadly blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews have been out all day on McKinley Parkway, plowing the roads and picking up the snow to move it out of the area neighborhoods.

Almost all the side streets off of McKinley Parkway have had at least one pass through, but even though the roads are more clear, it’s still very icy and slippery. Several homes in the neighborhood are still without power.

News 4 talked to one woman who lives on Whitfield Avenue, who’s been without power since Sunday morning. A tree fell over during the blizzard and knocked down power lines, cutting power to multiple homes on the street. She’s been staying with a neighbor to stay warm and safe.

“So we had a feeling something would happen, but to be without power for this long — and I know other people have had it even worse than we have — so we’re grateful to have (power out) for just a tiny bit,” South Buffalo resident Lauren Kirchmyer said. “But to know what we’ve been going through, and the phone calls we’ve had to make, knowing what we’ve been putting our neighbor through, just to stay in his heat and use his electric, it’s been much more than we anticipated.”

She continued, explaining how her neighbor came through for her and her family.

“We don’t know what we’d do if he didn’t let us in into his house,” South Buffalo resident Lauren Kirchmyer said. “We were running low on food. We thought we had enough but we didn’t expect our power to go out this late in the storm. So he was kind enough to give us some food, place to sleep and stay warm.”

Kirchmyer said she doesn’t know when power will be restored, that she has to wait for an electrician to stop by, and is unsure when they’ll be able to make it.

She said the streets in the neighborhood were just plowed Tuesday, so that should help speed things up, as those utility crews will be now able to get there.

Sarah and Amanda Chmura, who also live in South Buffalo, discussed their experiences with the blizzard.

“It’s just been a heck of a few days here,” Amanda Chmura said.

Sarah, an employee at ECMC, had her fellow essential workers in mind.

“I just know it has to be weighing heavy on the essential workers, public servants, who have to help in the recovery missions and I hope everyone keeps those people in their thoughts,” Sarah Chmura said. “I was able to make it to ECMC safely and was able to help some of my coworkers get home and check on their families and homes.”

South Buffalo resident Jim Morrison hoped for an end to the snow and for the community to work together to help get roads clear.

“When’s is going to end? It’s already been quite a winter hasn’t it? With over 100 inches,” Morrison remarked. “They can do it faster if people stay off the road. That’s the nuts and bolts of everything. Everyone’s got to work together.”

David Chojnacki shared a similar sentiment.

“I think they’re doing the best they can,” Chojnacki said. “I’ve been seeing trucks out here for a couple of days, and sometimes you just can’t do anything with the wind blowing and the visibility down to nothing for a couple days.”

There are still streets that haven’t seen a plow, including Lockwood Avenue. People on Lockwood did snow blow a path, so neighbors can walk to the store to get food and supplies while they wait for a plow.

