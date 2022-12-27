Read full article on original website
119 Colony Apartment residents are given the green light to return home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 119, that is the number of residents that officials are saying can move back into their homes, at the Colony apartment complex in Columbia. Officials from Columbia fire and police, as well as Dominion Energy, have been at the Colony Apartments all day. Authorities have been going from one apartment to another in search of for gas leaks and other code violations.
Forty percent of Colony Apartments units given the all-clear by Columbia officials
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Forty percent of people living at Colony Apartments will be able to return to their homes on Friday night. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said 119 of the nearly 300 units had been cleared as of 6 p.m. Friday evening. They had been under a...
Residents evacuated from two Richland County assisted living facilities
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — DHEC is taking emergency actions at two Richland County assisted living facilities. Officials say operations at Reese's Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2 pose an immediate threat to the health and safety of its residents. During inspections on December 8, 9 and 12 DHEC says they found multiple violations. Some of those include infestations of bed bugs and roaches, not properly administering patient's medications, unsanitary kitchens, and insufficient food.
SC NAACP support Colony Apartment residents following heat and water crisis
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The president of the NAACP Columbia, SC branch released a statement addressing the ongoing issues in the Colony Apartments in Richland County. As the President of the NAACP, Columbia SC Branch, and on behalf of the Executive Committee and membership, I want to address the ongoing issues in the Colony Apartments here in Richland County, Columbia, SC. What we are seeing is the long-term effects of neglect by the owners of The Monroe Group and we call for them to answer the many calls made to them and be accountable for this unethical negligence. The blatant disregard for the people who live in this area is beyond unreasonable and we demand that The Monroe Group be responsive, and proactive and handle all the issues of this community. We understand that many other issues need to be addressed and we stand with the residents of the Colony Apartments to get all issues accounted for and handled. We commend the City of Columbia City Council, City Departments, BBC, the Booker Washington Heights Community Association, and other organizations for stepping in and going above and beyond to care for the residents and their immediate needs. They have given concerted humanitarian efforts to address the many immediate issues by providing food, housing, security, and transportation for the displaced residents of the Colony Apartments. We applaud this show of care, concern, and quick action because we are our brother’s keeper, and these acts are true signs of the love of God. We encourage the City of Columbia leadership and other leadership to continue to give the provisions needed. The Columbia SC Branch will also keep abreast and follow up with the trajectory of this troubling situation in addition to other issues affecting the underserved areas of Richland County, Columbia, SC. We will hold the Monroe Group responsible and accountable for the disruption of the lives of the residents of the Colony Apartments. We will hold others accountable that have any involvement in these situations. We want to encourage the residents of the Colony apartments to stay prayerful, have patience and be proactive in the fight to make their home a community venture of peace.
City of Columbia officials continue inspections at Colony Apartments, tenants fed up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Everyone living at the Colony Apartments in Columbia remains under an evacuation order after a string of issues were reported earlier this week. Colony Apartments, which offers subsidized housing under Section 8 vouchers, is located on West Beltline Boulevard in North Columbia. While investigating a murder...
Irmo police announce traffic safety checks near Irmo, Columbiana Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checks this upcoming Friday, December 30. Officials said officers will be regulating the checks from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. at the intersection of Irmo Drive and Friarsgate Boulevard, while the second intersection will be from 9:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. near the 900 Block of Columbiana Drive.
Evacuated residents from Colony Apartments still struggling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After demands for water and heat at Colony Apartments, residents were evacuated on Tuesday night. Now, City of Columbia officials say residents may be able to return to their homes by the end of the week. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department continued making rounds at the apartments...
'We're exploring all options': Columbia city officials work to fix Colony Apartment crisis
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Three days. That's how long hundreds of children and seniors at one apartment complex in Columbia have been living without heat and water. The crisis, brought to the forefront after a deadly shooting on Tuesday, tipping off the Mayor and Columbia Fire crews who work to fix the issues and relocate residents.
Car crash temporarily closes part of North Main St.
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police is on the scene of an accident they say sent one woman to the hospital. Officials say just before 8:30pm they responded to a report of a single car crash. After arriving on the scene, police say they discovered a "significant" accident involving...
South Carolina man killed by falling tree in the woods, coroner says
LUGOFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man has died after a tree fell on him in the woods, according to an official. Ned Lyles, 71, was cutting a tree Thursday morning when a different tree toppled over and struck Lyles on the back of his neck, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.
DHEC takes emergency action to protect assisted living residents in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four assisted living facilities. DHEC issued Emergency Suspension Orders against Reese's Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2. According to DHEC, the conditions and practices at these locations pose...
Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
1 person escaped, 2 pet dogs died after house fire in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service reports a house fire severely damaged a home in the Oak Grove community. Officials said one person was able to escape the home safely while the fire was raging, unfortunately, two pet dogs died as a result of the fire. Units...
Emergency actions taken at Midlands assisted living facilities
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says emergency actions are being taken at two Midlands assisted living facilities. A spokesperson for the department says Reese's Community Care Home sites on Muller Ave. and Cindy Drive both had multiple violations following inspections earlier...
DHEC Takes Emergency Actions at Multiple Assisted Living Facilities
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four community residential care facilities. DHEC determined that the conditions and practices existing at the facilities pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of their residents. The...
Teen arrested following deadly Nov. 28 shooting in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly November shooting in Orangeburg County. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said Friday the latest suspect, a 15-year-old male, relocated to Berkeley County after the November 28 shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. "Once we obtained the necessary paperwork, […]
City of Columbia introduces cashless parking garages
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The next time you go to see one of your favorite musicians or make your way to a basketball game in downtown Columbia, you may have a faster time getting in and out of any of the eight parking garages in the area. The City...
Coroner identifies Lugoff man who died in tree-cutting accident in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lugoff man was killed Thursday morning in a tree-cutting accident, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Coroner West identified 71-year-old Ned Lyles as the victim. The incident happened around 11:21 a.m. on December 29 on the 100 block of Richardson Boulevard. According to officials,...
Residents at Colony Apartments speak out about conditions and safety concerns at complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to follow several issues reported at the Colony Apartments. Residents living without heat or water during some of the coldest temperatures reported in the state. That's on top of the concerns about crime in the area. Just yesterday 23-year-old, Miasia T. James was shot and killed outside of the complex.
Deputies arrest 15-year-old in fatal Orangeburg Co. shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says the fourth person arrested in a deadly November shooting is a 15-year-old boy. Deputies have not released the suspect's name because of his age. Sheriff's spokesman Richard Walker says he is being charged in connection with the Nov. 28 death on Estate Court.
