Texas Is the 2nd Least Popular Affordable State for Retirees

Photo Credit: shurkin_son / Shutterstock shurkin_son

Inflation in the U.S. is starting to show signs of cooling after reaching historic heights over the last year and a half. This is good news for almost every U.S. household, but especially for the more than 55 million Americans at retirement age or older.

Unlike many working-age adults, who are leveraging a tight labor market to secure higher wages that outpace inflation, retirees often rely on investment accounts like 401ks or IRAs and fixed income like pensions or Social Security. But stock market returns have fallen over the last year, and fixed income programs often do not adjust payments quickly enough to account for inflation.