ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

$46M to go towards workforce recruitment & retention across Massachusetts

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1J3i_0jvz5kiA00

BOSTON (WWLP) – In order to reduce staff burnout and improve client outcomes across the Commonwealth’s human service and healthcare services sectors, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded 85 community organizations over $46 million for workforce recruitment, retention, and training.  In total, 472 applications totaled $270.1 million.

Can Massachusetts’ $15 minimum wage increase close the racial wealth gap?

Home and community-based (HCBS) and human services workforce grants were opened by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) in October to all Massachusetts providers, educational and training institutions, community organizations, and existing workforce programs.

“We are experiencing a nationwide shortage of human service and HCBS workers who have been facing burnout and immense stress over the last several years,” said Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “Investing in community service organizations through this funding will better equip the Commonwealth with the resources and tools needed to recruit and retain this critical workforce, creating better patient outcomes for Massachusetts residents.”

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded the grant. HCBS will be provided to those with physical disabilities, intellectual disabilities, and developmental disabilities as well as to older adults who have unique behavioral health needs with increased access, family and natural supports, person-centered care, choice, and equity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

Related
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come

A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise

As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Record State Savings Balance Creeping Closer to Legal Limit

Beacon Hill seems to have more money than it knows what to do with these days, and lawmakers could soon have even fewer options at their disposal. Surging state revenues have in recent years fueled sizeable surpluses and allowed the Baker administration and Legislature to pump the state’s Stabilization Fund up to new heights. But similar to the way that fiscal year 2022 revenues were capped by Chapter 62F, leading to taxpayer rebates totaling nearly $3 billion, the Stabilization Fund’s balance is getting closer than it has in at least 20 years to a cap of its own — one that would trigger another lesser-known tax rebate mechanism in state law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

In 2023, expect a renewed fight over Massachusetts’ minimum wage

Back in 2018, as supporters of a $15-an-hour state minimum wage prepared to place the measure before voters as a ballot question, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill known as the “Grand Bargain” into law. It raised the non-tipped minimum wage from $11 to $15 over five years and created a paid family and sick leave program, while also establishing a permanent sales tax holiday and phasing out so-called premium pay for Sundays and legal holidays.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

What to know about Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s inauguration

“This inauguration will be a celebration of teamwork, positivity and breaking barriers." After eight years, Massachusetts stands ready for a new governor. For the first time since 2015, a Democrat will hold the corner office in the State House when Gov.-elect Maura Healey is sworn in to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Jan. 5.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Eversource rates rising again soon

New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Minimum wage increase in Massachusetts to take effect on Jan. 1

BOSTON — Hundreds of thousands of workers in Massachusetts will get a raise when the state’s minimum wage increases this weekend. The state’s minimum wage will rise from $14.25 to $15 an hour on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The increase will mark the last of five annual increases laid out in legislation passed in 2018.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
a-z-animals.com

4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today)

4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although it may be hard to imagine, Massachusetts was once the home to dinosaurs. This state was not home to as many different species of dinosaurs as Utah, Montana, or other western states. Still, paleontologists have identified enough fossils in this area to name a state dinosaur, something we’ll get to later. For now, we’re going to tell you all about the four confirmed dinosaurs that lived in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Valley Breeze

South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO

SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
SCITUATE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

38K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy