$46M to go towards workforce recruitment & retention across Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – In order to reduce staff burnout and improve client outcomes across the Commonwealth’s human service and healthcare services sectors, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded 85 community organizations over $46 million for workforce recruitment, retention, and training. In total, 472 applications totaled $270.1 million.

Home and community-based (HCBS) and human services workforce grants were opened by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) in October to all Massachusetts providers, educational and training institutions, community organizations, and existing workforce programs.

“We are experiencing a nationwide shortage of human service and HCBS workers who have been facing burnout and immense stress over the last several years,” said Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “Investing in community service organizations through this funding will better equip the Commonwealth with the resources and tools needed to recruit and retain this critical workforce, creating better patient outcomes for Massachusetts residents.”

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded the grant. HCBS will be provided to those with physical disabilities, intellectual disabilities, and developmental disabilities as well as to older adults who have unique behavioral health needs with increased access, family and natural supports, person-centered care, choice, and equity.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.