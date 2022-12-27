OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - If you were waiting to get your driver’s license or tags, you won’t be able to in downtown Ozark until at least next week due to a building collapse. The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church inside Adventure Coffee. Police say there are no injuries reported. The coffee shop was open at the time of the collapse. Investigators say workers evacuated the building before it fell. There are apartments on top of the coffee shop.

OZARK, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO