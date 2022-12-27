Read full article on original website
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
When does Missouri’s minimum wage go up in 2023?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri’s minimum wage will increase by $.85 in 2023. This is the fifth year in a row minimum wage in the Show-Me State has increased by $.85. The minimum wage in 2022 is $11.15. On Jan. 1, 2023, it will increase to $12. In 2018, Missouri voters voted for a law that […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Representative Proposes Payment Plan for Vehicle Sales Tax
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The sales tax for a new vehicle can be a pretty penny for some Missourians. The cost can lead to some residents driving around with an expired temporary tag because they cannot afford to pay the sales tax. State Representative Marlene Terry is sponsoring a bill that would allow the state to offer a payment plan to those who cannot afford to pay hundreds of dollars in one shot.
KYTV
Dozens of bills related to gun pre-filed ahead of Missouri Legislative Session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - More than A dozen bills with one common theme: Guns in the State of Missouri. Many lawmakers have filed bills relating to purchasing and selling guns, the crime of having a gun, and the crime of using one. Many of these come following a year of deadly shootings across the country and even in Missouri.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Dept. of Labor claims Springfield private school founder pocketed teacher retirement funds for vacations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side Investigation, a former private school founder now faces a lawsuit from the Department of Labor. She’s accused of using the money that is supposed to be going to teachers’ retirement funds for her expenses. In April 2020, On Your...
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Washington Examiner
2023 to bring tax cut, minimum wage increase in Missouri
(The Center Square) – Missourians will pay less in state taxes in 2023 and some will get a voter-approved wage increase. The state’s income tax will be reduced from 5.3% to 4.9% under Senate Bill 3. It was signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in October. The minimum wage will increase to $12 per hour.
kttn.com
Governor Parson signs Executive Order 22-11 extending relief for former Gygr-Gas customers
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas until January 31, 2023. The order waives Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 for Gygr-Gas owned propane containers only. “Through this Order, we are allowing additional flexibility...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Minimum Wage Increases on January 1st
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri’s minimum wage rate for 2023 of twelve dollars per hour will take effect on January 1st. Pursuant to Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters on November 6, 2018, the minimum wage will increase 85 cents per hour each year through 2023. All private businesses are required to pay at a minimum, the $12.00 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose gross annual sales are less than $500,000. Missouri’s minimum wage law does not apply to public employers, nor does it allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage rate.
abc17news.com
Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather
TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri
As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich. Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Were you surprised by your property tax bill?
Personal property tax bills are up around Missouri this year. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Were you surprised by your property tax bill? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
On Your Side: CDC warns of multistate salmonella outbreak due to raw alfalfa sprouts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC is issuing a food safety alert after two people have been hospitalized and 15 became infected with a strain of Salmonella linked to raw alfalfa sprouts. According to the CDC, those who reported the infection came from Oklahoma, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Interviews with...
KYTV
Ozark License Office (DMV) closed after building collapses nearby on the historic Ozark, Mo., square
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - If you were waiting to get your driver’s license or tags, you won’t be able to in downtown Ozark until at least next week due to a building collapse. The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church inside Adventure Coffee. Police say there are no injuries reported. The coffee shop was open at the time of the collapse. Investigators say workers evacuated the building before it fell. There are apartments on top of the coffee shop.
KYTV
MoDOT says beware of potholes after rapid temperature changes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks have experienced a quick change in temperatures from extreme cold to the high 50s and even some low 60s. Because of the rapid temperature changes, Darin Hamelink with MoDOT says potholes are an issue. “Yes, we’ve had quite a few in and around the...
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Dealing with infestation issues in Springfield rental homes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Safe and affordable housing is what Springfield strives to provide. But some renters say they have problems getting issues addressed with their landlords and have turned to us for help. “It’s ridiculous. I know almost every one of the tenants has complained about it,” said Laura...
939theeagle.com
Ice jam impacting key river that flows through mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says warmer weather over the next few days is expected to help an ice jam on the Missouri River in mid-Missouri. The NWS says the ice jam is between Glasgow and Boonville, causing record low flows at Jefferson City and at Hermann.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County.
POTOSI — Nineteen years after Scott McLaughlin stabbed, strangled and raped an ex-girlfriend in St. Louis County, the state of Missouri is set to put McLaughlin to death. It would be the state's third execution in nine months, a marked increase from recent years. Unless the courts or Gov....
