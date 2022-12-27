ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

intothelightadventures.com

Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance

Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance avenue lined with live oaks is a classic image from the moonlight and magnolias Old South. Found here in Savannah GA. In the 1890s, Wymberley Jones De Renne laid out the live oak avenue, to celebrate the birth of his son. A breathtaking avenue sheltered by...
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Some of Our Best Eats of 2022

There is so much great food out there, that I have taken to writing lists like these a couple of times a year. Off the top of my head, I can recall a similar list I made for strictly Summer bites I enjoyed here and there. But the end of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Businesses in downtown Savannah prepare for New Year’s Eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With New Year’s Eve just two days away - bars, restaurants, and businesses in Savannah are getting ready for some of the biggest crowds of the year. A few blocks up from River Street, folks on Congress Street are already getting the party started for 2023.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Plant Riverside preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The clock is running out on 2022. There’s a ton of options to celebrate the start of 2023 in the Hostess City, including at Plant Riverside, Savannah’s entertainment district. Organizers are expecting anywhere from five to eight thousand people throughout the evening. There’s lots...
SAVANNAH, GA
amazingamerica.com

A Coastal Adventure from St. Augustine to Savannah

• Nombre de Dios (mission) • Savannah Historic District (Savannah, Georgia) Most readers will be familiar with Florida’s famed coastal drives running through popular destinations such as Miami and Tampa. In this space, we’re going to focus on one of our favorite routes that ought to be talked about a whole lot more: St. Augustine to Savannah, a three-hour driving tour full of beaches, history, and spectacular outdoor activities—with the added bonus of getting to experience Georgia too!
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas Eve

A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed a Statesboro's family home and they now begin trying to rebuild. Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas …. A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed a Statesboro's family home and they now begin trying to rebuild. Coligny Hardware mascot dies. Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Organizers keeping eye on weather forecast for New Year’s Eve fireworks show

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new year will come with all sorts of celebrations, including the big fireworks show in Savannah. The Savannah Waterfront Association’s fireworks show will be Saturday night on River Street. Fireworks will launch off a barge in the Savannah River in front of the Savannah Convention Center.
wtoc.com

How to make a tasty salmon dish

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooking a little more at home may be one of your New Year’s resolutions. Chef Londonaire Visons shows us how to make a tasty salmon dish you can serve up at home. Chef Visons contact information:. Instagram: @Chef_londonaire. Email: soulstove2019@gmail.com. Phone: 912.724.0270.
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

South’s Greatest Doctors 2022/23

Dr. Tim Minton, the region’s only fellowship-trained, double board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is committed to providing a superior level of care in a friendly and personalized environment. WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT PRACTICING MEDICINE?. In plastic surgery I love the artistry side of the specialty....
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hilton Head mourns a local legend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Economists: Port of Savannah to weather expected recession well

LISTEN: As “essential infrastructure,” ports are expected to fare well in 2023 even if a recession hits, according to Fitch Ratings. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Analysts at Fitch Ratings, a New York financial market research firm, are projecting “mildly positive” growth for Georgia's Port of Savannah and other U.S. ports, even as the credit rating agency expects a recession to arrive in the spring.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After a stretch of cold weather many homes across Savannah have been negatively impacted by frozen waterlines causing pipes to burst. It has also left residents with a costly repair bill. CEO of Plumbpro, Johnny Haines says the cost is not cheap. “It varies, but you’re probably just looking at just […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford. The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue. It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an...
RICHMOND HILL, GA

