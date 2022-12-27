Read full article on original website
ComicBook
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
ABC News
10 best TV shows of 2022
It was a full-to-bursting year for TV. Mostly streaming, but who's counting? "Succession" took a breather this season, giving a break to newbies (that's you, "The Bear"). There was so much to watch, it would take a machine to keep up. No worries. You have me. And here are my picks for the top 10 TV shows of 2022.
Leonardo DiCaprio has Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, 23, ‘smitten’ as actor shares the ‘cautionary tale’ he told her
Lorenzo Lamas is "excited" for his 23-year-old daughter Victoria after she boasted over the phone about her new love interest, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Snake Devil With Sawatari
Chainsaw Man's first season has ended and now anime fans must wait on word from Studio MAPPA if a season two is in the works. While the first twelve episodes of this anime adaptation saw Denji and company struggling against several devils, one of their most terrifying opponents was a young woman who struck a deal with the Snake Devil and allied herself with Katana Man. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Sawatari to life.
ComicBook
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
ComicBook
Tyler Sanders, 18-Year-Old Fear the Walking Dead Actor, Cause of Death Revealed
Following the news of Tyler Sanders cause of death, the family of the late actor have released a pair of statements advocating for mental health awareness. "Tyler was an ambitious, hard-working actor who was dealing with deep and persistent depression," David Sanders, Tyler's dad said in a statement. "Although actively seeking treatment, Tyler struggled to find relief and chose to experiment with drugs. Tyler fell into drug use, not as a way to have fun socially, but rather as an attempt to overcome his profound mental health struggle. While we continue to mourn his death, we are determined to share Tyler's story in hopes of furthering the conversation around this pervasive issue."
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals Actual Navy Airmen Conceived of Film's Big Finale
According to Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, the film's big finish spun directly out of conversations with real naval airmen, many of whom were of the right age to have grown up watching the original Top Gun. In a new interview, Kosinski explained that he asked his military consultants what the scariest, most difficult mission they could thing of, might look like. The only big difference between the answer, and what ended up on screen, is that the pilots suggested the mission should be done at night, but Kosinski thought it would look better with a little bit of light, and so it was shot in the low light of dawn.
Tilda Swinton’s Kids: Meet Her 2 Grown Children, Including Breakout Star Honor Swinton-Byrne
Tilda Swinton is a beloved Scottish actress who has starred in everything from small indie films like ‘The Deep End’ to blockbusters like Marvel’s ‘Dr. Strange’. She received an Oscar and a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress in 2007’s ‘Michael Clayton’. After meeting Scottish...
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
Rupert Grint Calls 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene ‘Satisfying’ and ‘Haunting’
Rupert Grint explains why one scene in the 'Harry Potter' movies was both satisfying and haunting for him to film.
Biggest New and Returning TV Shows Coming in 2023
From "Succession" to "Yellowjackets" there are many returning shows in 2023, not to mention new series like "The Last of Us" and "Echo" premiering.
ComicBook
Marvel Teases New Avengers Series
A new Avengers series is coming to the House of Ideas. As Jason Aaron puts the finishing touches on his years-long run with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel is preparing to launch its next iteration of the team. Wednesday, the publisher teased its plans for the group in the closing moments of Timeless #1.
thedigitalfix.com
One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it’s not Voldemort
The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Confirms HBO Max Shakeups Have Impacted Spinoffs
Over the last few months, a number of shocking decisions have been made about projects at HBO Max, with movies like Batgirl being scrapped completely, despite principal photography having been completed, while various other planned movies and TV series being cancelled, with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin confirming that behind-the-scenes decisions are also impacting that franchise's planned expansions. Martin did explain that, while some of those plans might have hit snags and delays, that doesn't mean that they will be permanently abandoned, with the success of the prequel series House of the Dragon confirming just how excited audiences remain for stories unfolding in Westeros.
ComicBook
Star Trek Kills Off SPOILER
Star Trek just said goodbye to a major character. SPOILERS follow for today's season finale episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Supernova, Part 2." When last week's first part of "Supernova" ended, the USS Protostar crew was in a bind as Starfleet had fallen into the Vau Na'kat trap, their ships' computers hacked into turning against each other. Gwyn managed to use her knowledge of languages to send out a message to non-Starfleet ships in the area asking for aid, and some came to help out. However, more Starfleet ships continue to arrive in response to distress calls automatically being broadcast by the endangered vessels, all falling to the same virus.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Star Shoots Down Theories of Adapting Titular Comics Storyline
With some comic book projects, borrowing the name from a popular storyline can imply that such a storyline is being adapted into another medium, but in the case of Daredevil: Born Again, star Charlie Cox doesn't want fans to think the upcoming Disney+ series will be adapting the Frank Miller storyline directly. Instead, Cox claims that the title was chosen for its notoriety among comics fans, and with this new series set to serve somewhat as both a revival and a reboot of Cox's tenure as the character, it does serve as a new beginning for The Man Without Fear.
ComicBook
The Rock Further Fuels MCU Rumors By Sharing Birthday Tribute to Stan Lee
The Rock has been having a pretty eventful last few months after the unsuccessful release of his latest blockbuster, Black Adam. The film was released to abysmal reviews and did very poorly at the box office, even though those behind the scenes of the film would argue otherwise. The Rock would remain fairly silent on Twitter due to Warner Bros. Discovery is planning a course correction for DC Studios and has hired James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of the company. He would then break his silence on the changes and announce his exit as Black Adam, changing the hierarchy of the DC Universe. Now, The Rock is adding fuel to the fire that he will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recently made a post on Twitter that celebrated the birthday of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee's birthday. You can check out the post below.
