5 of the best and 5 of the worst season finales on TV this year
Insider has compiled a list of some of the best and most divisive season finales that came out in 2022.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Gets Disappointing Update After Midseason Finale
With fan anticipation at an all-time high for the Yellowstone season 5 mid-season finale, the series' next batch of episodes has gotten an update that will have many fans sighing in disbelief. With seven episodes in season 5 already out, and a short break scheudled over the holidays, the upcoming episode 5.08 will be the last from the series for quite a while. Speaking in a new interview, one of the series' stars has confirmed that they haven't even started filming the new episodes. While talking with TV Insider, star Piper Perabo (who plays Summer Higgins on the show) teased that they don't know what happens after the mid-season finale, in part because they haven't shot any of it.
How Val Kilmer Returned as Madmartigan in ‘Willow’ Episode 6, With The Help of His Son Jack
Kit (Ruby Cruz) finally finds the thing she’s been searching for her whole life towards the end of Willow Episode 6 “Prisoners of Skellin.” No, not the Kymerian cuirass (though the team does find that, too). It’s her long-lost father, Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). He speaks to her in a mysterious vault and almost succeeds in beckoning her to a magical underworld. Only the combined efforts of Jade (Erin Kellyman) and Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) pull her back. But at last, Kit makes contact with her father, Madmartigan. We’re told early on in Willow Season 1 that Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) sent...
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ and ‘The Rookie’ Actor Tyler Sanders’ Official Cause of Death Revealed
Tyler Sanders' official cause of death has been revealed after he died in June at the age of 18. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the 9-1-1: Lone Star alum's death was accidental, according to a Thursday, December 29, report from TMZ. The autopsy report noted that the teen died from the effects […]
ABC News
10 best TV shows of 2022
It was a full-to-bursting year for TV. Mostly streaming, but who's counting? "Succession" took a breather this season, giving a break to newbies (that's you, "The Bear"). There was so much to watch, it would take a machine to keep up. No worries. You have me. And here are my picks for the top 10 TV shows of 2022.
ComicBook
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Proves Denji and Pochita Are BFFs
Chainsaw Man brought season one to a close this week, and the fandom is already missing Denji. The character has become an underdog for the anime community since coming on screen, and his squad has grown since Chainsaw Man's premiere. Of course, no one can top Pochita's place with Denji as the devil dog reigns supreme in all of our hearts. And now, a cosplay is going viral for proving just how close Denji is with his pup.
Jesse L. Martin to star in NBC drama 'Predictably Irrational'
NBC has announced it ordered a new drama called "Predictably Irrational" starring "Rent" and "The Flash" actor Jesse L. Martin.
ComicBook
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
ComicBook
Batman's New Batwing In The Flash Movie Revealed
Michael Keaton is coming back as Batman in 2023 -- and he's bringing some of his wonderful toys with him. Or, at least, DC is making wonderful toys, based on...toys...this whole toy metaphor is getting away from us, alright? McFarlane Toys has a new toy based on Keaton's 1989 Batwing, which is coming to stores now with toys of both Keaton's Batman and Ezra Miller's Flash in it, themed to the 2023 The Flash movie. Somebody managed to snap a photo of the toy (although where it's being sold is not totally clear, suggesting that the tweet in question is not the source of the image).
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
How Long Do Grey's Anatomy's Big Surgery Scenes Take To Film? Jaicy Elliot Shares Details
Grey's Anatomy has been known to show us some pretty wild things in the operating room, but just how long do those scenes take to film?
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Grey's Anatomy's Mer Is Called Out on Her Way to the Exit — 2023 FIRST LOOK
Expect a real cold snap to hit Grey’s Anatomy when the ABC drama returns for the back half of Season 19 on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9/8c. Though most of Grey Sloan will unite to send Meredith off to Boston with their warmest wishes, one doctor is likelier to leave her with a case of frostbite: her maybe-maybe-not boyfriend, Nick. Still peeved about Grey’s decision to leave Seattle for the sake of daughter Zola — without so much as mentioning to him that she was thinking about doing so — Nick confronts his on-again/off-again significant other. Elsewhere in the episode, as...
James Arness Refused to Make 90-Minute ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes
Actor James Arness refused to allow CBS to make 90-minute 'Gunsmoke' episodes for very logical business and personal reasons.
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Visits Joe Reagan’s Grave in Winter Premiere (PHOTOS)
Blue Bloods is kicking off 2023 with what’s sure to be an emotional episode for the Reagans. In the winter premiere, airing on Friday, January 6, Reagan family tensions run high when Frank (Tom Selleck) and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. The photos below offer a look at the two visiting Joe Reagan’s gravesite, to give you an idea of what happens. (Bonnie Somerville returns as Joe’s mother, Paula Hill.)
ComicBook
The Rock Further Fuels MCU Rumors By Sharing Birthday Tribute to Stan Lee
The Rock has been having a pretty eventful last few months after the unsuccessful release of his latest blockbuster, Black Adam. The film was released to abysmal reviews and did very poorly at the box office, even though those behind the scenes of the film would argue otherwise. The Rock would remain fairly silent on Twitter due to Warner Bros. Discovery is planning a course correction for DC Studios and has hired James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of the company. He would then break his silence on the changes and announce his exit as Black Adam, changing the hierarchy of the DC Universe. Now, The Rock is adding fuel to the fire that he will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recently made a post on Twitter that celebrated the birthday of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee's birthday. You can check out the post below.
ComicBook
Star Trek Kills Off SPOILER
Star Trek just said goodbye to a major character. SPOILERS follow for today's season finale episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Supernova, Part 2." When last week's first part of "Supernova" ended, the USS Protostar crew was in a bind as Starfleet had fallen into the Vau Na'kat trap, their ships' computers hacked into turning against each other. Gwyn managed to use her knowledge of languages to send out a message to non-Starfleet ships in the area asking for aid, and some came to help out. However, more Starfleet ships continue to arrive in response to distress calls automatically being broadcast by the endangered vessels, all falling to the same virus.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Scribe Teases "Blood and Cheese" Storyline for Season 2, Here's What That Means
House of the Dragon's first season came out this year, and Game of Thrones fans were quickly drawn back into the wide world of Westeros. The first season had a lot of excitement and some shocking moments as well as some weird and unexpected turns. According to writer Sara Hess, the upcoming second season will feature Fire & Blood's "Blood and Cheese" storyline, which isn't as odd as it sounds.
