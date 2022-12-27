Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Lights Up Super Saiyan Rose Goku
Dragon Ball has been dominating the anime fandom for decades now, and of course, its place at the top comes with perks. For one, the franchise has millions of fans under its thumb, and quite a few of them have dedicated cosplays to Dragon Ball. And now, one such fan is going viral for their electrifying take on Super Saiyan Rose.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
ComicBook
Pokemon Proves Poke Balls Really Hurt With New Viral Toys
When it comes to Pokemon, there are more toys out there than fans can count. The franchise has put out tons of goodies in the past few decades, after all. From high-end figures to plushes, Pokemon has done it all, and gacha games have welcomed even more merchandise. And now, one fan artist has taken Pokemon a step further with a viral set of toys.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
ComicBook
Bethesda Makes One of Its Best Games Free
One of Bethesda's best games, or at least one of its highest-rated modern games, is free to download for a limited time, courtesy of Amazon Prime's Prime Gaming service. Unfortunately, while there are no strings attached to the offer, because it's through Prime Gaming it means only PC codes are being offered. While the game is available on console, there are no console codes being given out. As for the game itself, it's Dishonored 2 from Arkane Studios.
ComicBook
Free Nintendo Switch Game Available for Limited Time
With the holidays quickly drawing to a close, it's a safe bet that many people received a Nintendo Switch over the last few days. There are few things better than getting a free video game, and a free title for the system is currently available for a very limited window from Prime Gaming. The company is giving out codes for the Switch version of Mom Hid My Game!, but code availability is limited, so those interested in snagging it will want to jump on this one while they can. Prime Gaming is a free service to all Amazon Prime subscribers, and readers can snag the game right here.
ComicBook
Steam Reveals Biggest New Releases of 2022
Valve's Steam platform on PC has today revealed what the biggest new video games of 2022 were. At any given point, Steam uses data from the service to inform users about what its "Top Sellers" and "Most Played" games happen to be on the platform. And while this information is widely used by many, Valve has now shared what the most notable new titles on Steam happened to be over the past 12 months.
ComicBook
New Xbox Series X and Xbox One Game Seemingly Delayed
It looks like an upcoming game that many expected to arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass before the end of the year has now been quietly delayed. Although 2022 isn't over just yet, there are only a couple of days left before 2023 is officially upon us. As such, any games that were previously slated to launch this year but haven't done so yet are surely going to slip a bit further back. And while this Xbox title in question had a launch window that was somewhat nebulous when it was first announced, it now seems clear that we'll have to wait a bit longer than expected to play it.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Source Code Leak Reveals Tons of Cut Content
The source code for Mortal Kombat II has leaked online, 29 years after the game's original release. The 1993 sequel featured a wealth of improvements over its predecessor, but leaks online have revealed several features that were cut prior to the game's debut. This includes moves, combos, and even details that would have appeared in the game's stages. As this content was discovered without context, there's no way of knowing why it got cut from the final game. Despite this, it's a really interesting find, and well worth seeking out for Mortal Kombat fans!
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Get New Playlist Update
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 have gotten new playlist updates. Call of Duty has evolved in a pretty dramatic way over the years. What used to be a game with pretty defined features and playlists that didn't change a whole lot aside from adding new maps when there was DLC, Call of Duty has ensured there is always new content to experience in the latest games. New weapons, skins, maps, and modes are always being added (or removed) and the teams behind the game have even gone out of their way to add festive playlists and maps to create some particularly unique content.
ComicBook
First Free PlayStation Plus Games for 2023 Revealed
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for January 2023 have officially been revealed to show subscribers what their first free games for 2023 will be. As is the case with most of these PS Plus reveals, the games themselves leaked previously, so those who keep up with those sorts of leaks already had an idea of what would be free next month. The first free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Insider Shares Promising Update About Expected Release Date
A noteworthy Rockstar Games insider has shared a brief new update about the expected release date for Grand Theft Auto VI. Over the past couple of years, rumors and reports have been running rampant about when Rockstar might opt to release GTA 6. And while we've already seen some of the long-awaited sequel in action thanks to a major leak that came about a few months ago, Rockstar itself has remained incredibly quiet about the project. Luckily, it sounds like this lingering silence could finally come to an end in 2023.
ComicBook
GTA Online Gets Final Update of 2022 With New Vehicle, Gifts, and More
GTA Online has gotten one last update for 2022 and it sees the arrival of a new vehicle, gifts, and more. As we enter 2023, GTA Online will begin its 10th year on the market. The long-running online game began in October 2013 and was included with copies of Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox 360 and PS3. Of course, the online sensation continued on other platforms before it ended up being spun out into a standalone game in 2022, separate from Grand Theft Auto V. It received some pretty big updates this year even and it seems like it has no signs of slowing down. Rockstar is currently working on Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like no other games will release from the studio before then. It's likely GTA 6 is still a couple of years away, so GTA Online will be the company's source of revenue until then.
ComicBook
Resident Evil-Like Horror Game Free for Limited Time
Resident Evil fans and horror game fanatics in general have a free game waiting for them to download now. It's not a Resident Evil game by name, but it's close – close enough to the point that the game even started out as a remake of Resident Evil 2 before it matured into its own standalone title that it is now. The game in question is called Daymare: 1998, and while it's free to download and keep now, that offer will only last for a limited time.
ComicBook
Super Mario Movie McDonald's Toys Reveal a Surprise Character
Toys from The Super Mario Bros. Movie are now available in Happy Meals at McDonald's as part of a big pre-release promotion with several different toys modeled after different Mario characters up for grabs now. This isn't the first time we've seen these, however, since some leaks that surfaced previously showed off what some of these toys would look like. Now that they're out, people may be surprised to see a character in the set that hasn't really been shown off in the official trailers for the movie.
ComicBook
Did a Metal Gear Solid Remake Just Get Teased by Konami?
Did Konami just tease that it will be revealing its much-reported remake of a Metal Gear Solid game from the past in 2023? This is a question that a number of fans have been asking over the past day after those in charge at the publisher behind the Metal Gear Solid series released a new message to end 2022. And while nothing in this statement is directly tied to Metal Gear Solid, that hasn't kept fans from believing that an announcement associated with the series is right around the corner.
ComicBook
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ad Hints at Surprising Feature
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch game of 2023. While Nintendo has revealed a handful of details about the sequel, the company has been fairly quiet over the last few months. We should have a lot more information in early 2023, but an interesting detail has leaked early thanks to a new ad spotted by Reddit user Few_Working3350. The ad features the Nintendo Switch Online logo, hinting at some kind of online functionality. It's impossible to say what this might encompass, but it's certainly interesting to see!
Android Headlines
Nintendo plans to release a Switch 2 instead of a Switch Pro
The Nintendo Switch Pro has been the dream of Nintendo fans eager for a more powerful follow-up system. A machine that carried the torch of success from the original Switch, while blazing trails of its own with new, more powerful hardware to deliver increased performance and graphical power. As it...
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Ends Holiday Promotion With Two More Free Games
The Epic Games Store has today wrapped up its ongoing holiday promotion by giving away two more free games. For the past two weeks, Epic has been handing out new titles on a daily basis that PC users can snag for no cost whatsoever. And while this program has led to a number of titles such as Death Stranding, Mortal Shell, Fallout, LEGO Builder's Journey, and many others free, the storefront has now returned to its weekly cadence of offering up games at no cost instead.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Player Beats Thor on Hardest Difficulty With Pringles Can
A God of War Ragnarok player fought Thor while wearing a Pringles can on one hand. Since Twitch began to really rise in prominence, people have been trying to find ways to play games in abstract ways. Some have played games with Rock Band instruments, there's a Call of Duty: Warzone player who uses a flute, and a Twitch streamer known as MissMikkaa played Elden Ring with a controller and a dance pad... at the same time. She would fight bosses on two different versions of the game simultaneously which is already hard enough, but she was also having to fight one with only her feet using a dance pad.
