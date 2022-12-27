BALTIMORE — A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in west Baltimore Friday evening. Around 6 p.m. Friday evening, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting.When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. They also found an 18-year-old in the home who was initially taken into custody, but is now under psychiatric evaluation. Police said the child received immediate medical attention, and was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."What we have is an unfortunate, very tragic incident with yet another child losing a life in Baltimore City", BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a press conference following the incident. Mayor Brandon Scott also spoke. "We all should go to sleep with a heavy heart, heavy mind, heavy eyes tonight because this could happen to anyone.", the mayor said. "What we have to talk about and what I challenge everyone to think about is the 'why'. Why are people shooting and killing each other?"WJZ will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO