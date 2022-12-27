ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

7-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in west Baltimore Friday evening.  Around 6 p.m. Friday evening, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting.When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. They also found an 18-year-old in the home who was initially taken into custody, but is now under psychiatric evaluation. Police said the child received immediate medical attention, and was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."What we have is an unfortunate, very tragic incident with yet another child losing a life in Baltimore City", BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a press conference following the incident.  Mayor Brandon Scott also spoke.  "We all should go to sleep with a heavy heart, heavy mind, heavy eyes tonight because this could happen to anyone.", the mayor said.  "What we have to talk about and what I challenge everyone to think about is the 'why'. Why are people shooting and killing each other?"WJZ will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday

Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore city families wait for arrest in murder cases

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore police have announced a few recent arrests in both attempted murder and murder cases, including the arrest of 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds in the killing of a man found in an alley last month. But while police have an arrest, in that case, many other families are still waiting for police to crack their loved one's case.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

47-year-old man dies in a two-vehicle crash in Bel Air, say police

BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 47-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Bel Air on Thursday, according to the Maryland State Police. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of northbound South Fountain Green Road, just south of Foxborough Road.
BEL AIR, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 people of interest sought in fatal shooting at Mondawmin Metro station

Baltimore police are searching for two people of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man inside the Mondawmin Metro station. Caleb Thompson, 20, was shot and killed Monday evening inside the train station. Police said homicide detectives are looking to identify two men who were at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore homicide victims to be remembered by 'MOMS'

Baltimore will end the year with more than 300 homicides for the eighth year in a row and those victims are being remembered on New Year's Day. For the 12th year in a row, members of MOMS -- Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters -- will read the names of all murder victims in Baltimore City and some in surrounding counties in a ceremony on New Year's Day.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore reaches 332 homicides in final days of 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was last month when Baltimore once again surpassed 300 homicide for the year. Since then, that total has only grown to now at least 332 homicides so far in 2022. “It's quite tragic whenever you have a loss of life,” said Rev. Al Hathaway, reflecting...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGMD Radio

Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle

A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy