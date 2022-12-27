Read full article on original website
newsnationnow.com
American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
travelnoire.com
400 American Airlines Flight Attendants Given Ultimatum As It Prepares To Close San Francisco Crew Base
In a mass email to flight attendants, American Airlines shared the following message:. “Today it’s with great regret that I let you know about our decision to close the SFO flight attendant base,” American Airlines executive Brady Byrnes said in the memo. The San Francisco base closing is...
Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers
Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
A Woman Screamed At Southwest Airlines Staff In Austin & Had A Meltdown Over Luggage (VIDEO)
A woman at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flying Southwest Airlines had an absolute meltdown over her luggage and passengers caught the whole scene on camera. TikTok videos show the grown adult having a full-on temper tantrum. The upset passenger in a red plaid jacket stood in front of two Southwest...
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
ZDNet
8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance
I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
Southwest flight attendant says airline left passengers, crew out in the cold
A veteran Southwest flight attendant painted a picture of an airline that “imploded on itself” through sweeping technological failures, leaving both its passengers and employees high and dry.
Buttigieg says Southwest must compensate customers after 'system failure'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Southwest Airlines must compensate travelers for canceled flights, lodging and meal expenses this week.
‘Higher!’ Passengers bumped from flight double their compensation with impromptu ‘gameshow’
A group of passengers waiting to board a flight in New York found themselves staging an “impromptu gameshow” to see how high they could push airline compensation, one passenger reported. The unnamed airline had asked for volunteers from the group to take an alternative flight, offering $500 (£415) compensation for the inconvenience, said Mike Drucker, one passenger present at the gate. “At JFK. Guy behind the counter asks for a volunteer to give up a seat for $500. Nothing.” wrote Mr Drucker on Twitter. At JFK. Guy behind the counter asks for a volunteer to give up a seat for...
Southwest cancels 43 flights Friday, after CEO pledges full schedule, 'great operation'
Southwest Airlines has canceled 41 flights Friday as its CEO says he is "very confident" about its operation following days of mass cancelations.
Southwest Flight Canceled? How You Might Be Able to Get Home
Good luck getting on a flight either into or out of cities such as Denver, Chicago or Las Vegas. While the weather is finally starting to clear in many places, the bottleneck created over the weekend is still wreaking havoc on those airports. And Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free...
Southwest Pilots Assoc. VP exposes airline's chaotic cancellations as pilots remain 'in the dark'
Vice President of Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Captain Mike Santoro breaks down the key causes of the company's historic flight cancellation breakdown.
Southwest flight cancellations meltdown may not be the last for any airline, experts say
Southwest has taken heat for canceling thousands of flights this week, but other airlines know "our time in the headlines is just one event away."
Southwest Airlines chaos sparks new calls to make airlines pay passengers when flights are delayed or canceled
Air travelers in the US have far fewer legal protections than those in Canada or Europe, but some politicians say it's time to legislate.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
DALLAS (AP) — Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered another wave of canceled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s meltdown. Exhausted Southwest travelers tried finding seats on other airlines or renting cars to get to their destination, but many remained stranded. The airline’s CEO said it could be next week before the flight schedule returns to normal. Adontis Barber, a 34-year-old jazz pianist from Kansas City, Missouri, had camped out in the city’s airport since his Southwest flight was canceled Saturday, hoping to reach a New Year’s gig in Washington, D.C. He left his airport vigil Wednesday. “I give up,” he said. “I’m starting to feel homeless.”
Southwest workers say they were left with frostbite after 16-hour shifts
A union representing thousands of Southwest Airlines ground crew workers say that a number of their members were forced to complete shifts of up to 18 hours in freezing temperatures during last week’s winter storm. Transport Workers Union of America Local 555 president Randy Barnes said in a release on Wednesday that some of those members experienced frostbite during their abnormally long shifts. “In severe weather it’s unreasonable for workers to stay outside for extended periods,” Mr Barnes wrote. “People need to be able to cycle in and out of the cold. The airline needs to do more to...
Southwest's cancellation nightmare sends ripples across travel industry with rental car shortages, inflated flight prices, and ongoing delays
A JetBlue passenger whose travel plans fell apart told Insider she blamed displaced Southwest passengers who snatched up tickets on other airlines.
I Won’t Condemn Southwest Passenger Who Paid $100 To Cut In Line…
If there is one thing I’ve seen in my travels around the world (with one glaring exception in Iran), it is that money talks. Money is the conduit through which we do business and having money, wherever you are, is generally more helpful than not having it. Even so, money cannot buy class and money can be abused. A woman paid $100 to cut to the front of a long Southwest Airlines customer service line so she could make her flight home. As easy as it is to frown upon her “unfair” action, I find myself quite sympathetic to her plight.
AOL Corp
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
Ashlyn Harmon of New Orleans searches for her Southwest Airlines bags amongst hundreds of others at Midway International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel thousands of flights across the country Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Chicago. Harmon said her family's initial Southwest flight was cancelled on Christmas so they rebooked on American Airlines, although Southwest still shipped their bags to Midway. "We rebooked ourselves," she said. "I figure we can deal with refunds and all of that when we get back." She was searching for her own bag, which contains medication for her young son. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
