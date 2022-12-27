ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Has This Popular Fort Collins Sandwich Shop Closed For Good?

A popular Fort Collins sandwich shop appears to have closed for good. The B&B Pickle Barrel Deli located at 122 West Laurel Street located just northeast of Colorado State University's Oval is showing the business is "permanently closed" on Google. Google also shows the website, picklebarrelfc.com, has been disabled too....
FORT COLLINS, CO
Step Inside This Historic Fort Collins Home For Sale

It's no secret that the median price of houses for sale in Colorado has significantly risen over the last decade. In Fort Collins especially, buyers and sellers are noticing this expensive real estate trend taking place year after year. Homes that once sold for under $200K are now being listed at nearly a million dollars.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?

There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
COLORADO STATE
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad

Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
GREELEY, CO
10 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Fort Collins

Coloradans love their canine companions and the Centennial state was recently named as being one of the best places for dog owners too. Many restaurants around the state allow dogs to join their humans during an outing. In Fort Collins alone, tons of different breweries and restaurants welcome furry friends...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Who’s This New Craft Brewer That’s by Denver International Airport?

Back before there was E-470 to get us to the airport, many of us took 104th to Tower Road. Now, these many years later, a brewery has opened where once there was nothing. It's good to know that Colorado's craft beer scene does continue to grow; it's not an easy business. This unique location may be just the spot for a young craft brewery to stake its claim on the industry.
DENVER, CO
Accident Involving 20+ Vehicles Closes Southbound Interstate 25

An accident involving more than 20 vehicles has closed down southbound Interstate 25 at the Johnstown exit. According to Denver 7, confirmation from the Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper, Gary Cutler, said that approximately 20 to 25 vehicles were involved in the accident that occurred at around 11:57 a.m. late Thursday morning.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
Online Poll: How Worried Are You About December Heating Bills?

On Wednesday night, Cheyenne's low temperature hit -26. Laramie logged a -24. Meteorologist Don Day says Casper set an all-time record of -42 degrees. Thursday night temps are expected to hit double digits in the subzero range once again. That follows on the heels of another winter storm last week and generally cold winter weather for much of the month.
CHEYENNE, WY
Windsor, CO
Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://retro1025.com

