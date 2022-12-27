Read full article on original website
Related
23 states where the minimum wage is rising on New Year’s Day
It has now been 13 years since Congress last raised the federal minimum wage. Despite recent efforts to raise it above $7.25, the federal minimum wage hasn’t budged, but many US states are taking matters into their own hands instead. According to the Economic Policy Institute, 23 states will increase their minimum wages on January 1st, 2023, which will raise the pay of more than 8 million workers across the country in the new year.
See the First Automated McDonalds RIght Here In Texas
The robots are coming for your jobs. Sooner or later, most of our jobs could be replaced by robots. At one Texas Mcdonald's, it has already happened. A video from a significant food influencer, Foodie Munster, is going viral now with over 1.2 million views and counting It shows a "grab and go" McDonald's where you can order your food on the McDonald's app, and then the food is served via a conveyor belt in the drive-thru.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Walmart CEO tells shoppers ‘there are a lot of changes coming’ weeks after warning of store closures & price rises
WALMART'S CEO has confirmed "there are a lot of changes coming" weeks after warning shoppers of potential store closures and price rises. Doug McMillon said technology has now made it possible to automate the supply chain and help with delivery. He told CNBC: "There’s so much [that's] possible today with...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
Minimum wage is going up in 23 states as $15 an hour gains steam. Is your state one of them?
Minimum wage is set to rise in 23 states, 41 localities as more places embrace $15 an hour. The hikes will help low-paid workers cope with inflation.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
These States Are Raising Their Minimum Wages In 2023
Millions of Americans will see pay increases in the next year as a result of minimum wage increases in numerous jurisdictions.
Minimum wages set to increase in 27 states in 2023 by an average of $0.87
In 2023, the minimum wage was set to increase in 27 states. The increases range from $0.23 in Michigan (a 2.28% increase from 2022) to $1.50 in Nebraska (a 14.29% increase from 2022). one increase was set to take effect on December 31, 2022;. 22 increases were set to take...
Layoffs are on the rise, but nearly 50% of workers are still looking to quit in 2023
Companies across a range of industries are implementing hiring freezes and workforce reductions amid the uncertain economy. Many professionals are still considering quitting anyways.
Where did rent prices fall in the U.S. this year?
In a record year for inflation that has seen prices for food, gas, and housing skyrocket, some cities have seen rent prices decrease, despite most of the country seeing costs increase.
Service workers left in the lurch as Americans cut back on tipping
With lockdowns over and inflation rising, tips are shrinking in industries that depend on them – from gig work to restaurants
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
What got really expensive this year, and what got cheaper
It's been a tough year for US consumers, who battled decades-high inflation for the majority of the year and even saw gas prices hit $5 in June.
Virginia raising minimum wages to $12 in 2023; Who will it affect?
Virginia is one of several states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. The federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t changed since 2009.
Californians are leaving says the Census
(The Center Square) - California leads the country in domestic net outward migration. California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.In that span, California had the second-largest population decline: 113,649 people. As of July 1, 2021, the state had 39,142,991 residents. The number fell to 39,029,342...
End the Year a Millionaire By Winning the Mega Millions 6th Largest Jackpot
You can try to end the year as a millionaire by attempting to win the latest Mega Millions lottery jackpot. Everyone knows I certainly will be in line buying my tickets at my favorite place to play. I've won more little itty-bitty prizes at that store. I won anywhere from $2 dollars to I think the largest prize I've ever won was $18 dollars (on a ticket that cost me $20).
Census Data Shows 104,000 People Have Said Goodbye to Illinois
You may sometimes hear anecdotal stories of Illinois population on the decline, but now there is actual data showing people are leaving Illinois by the thousands. The ratio of negative population decline is among the highest in America according to US Census data. This new information was just released today...
WGAL
Pennsylvania loses 40,000 residents between 2021 and 2022, according to US Census Bureau
Pennsylvania lost more than 40,000 residents between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. It was the fourth-largest loss out of all states and a 0.3% decline compared to the prior year. Despite the loss, the commonwealth is still the fifth...
Why are eggs still so expensive?
Egg prices jumped 49% in 2022 through November, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and costs are expected to remain high through the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of a dozen large, Grade A eggs more than doubled to $3.59 in November 2022 from $1.72 in November 2021, according to BLS data.
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0