Texas State

BGR.com

23 states where the minimum wage is rising on New Year’s Day

It has now been 13 years since Congress last raised the federal minimum wage. Despite recent efforts to raise it above $7.25, the federal minimum wage hasn’t budged, but many US states are taking matters into their own hands instead. According to the Economic Policy Institute, 23 states will increase their minimum wages on January 1st, 2023, which will raise the pay of more than 8 million workers across the country in the new year.
See the First Automated McDonalds RIght Here In Texas

The robots are coming for your jobs. Sooner or later, most of our jobs could be replaced by robots. At one Texas Mcdonald's, it has already happened. A video from a significant food influencer, Foodie Munster, is going viral now with over 1.2 million views and counting It shows a "grab and go" McDonald's where you can order your food on the McDonald's app, and then the food is served via a conveyor belt in the drive-thru.
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
The Center Square

Californians are leaving says the Census

(The Center Square) - California leads the country in domestic net outward migration. California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.In that span, California had the second-largest population decline: 113,649 people. As of July 1, 2021, the state had 39,142,991 residents. The number fell to 39,029,342...
End the Year a Millionaire By Winning the Mega Millions 6th Largest Jackpot

You can try to end the year as a millionaire by attempting to win the latest Mega Millions lottery jackpot. Everyone knows I certainly will be in line buying my tickets at my favorite place to play. I've won more little itty-bitty prizes at that store. I won anywhere from $2 dollars to I think the largest prize I've ever won was $18 dollars (on a ticket that cost me $20).
Denton Record-Chronicle

Why are eggs still so expensive?

Egg prices jumped 49% in 2022 through November, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and costs are expected to remain high through the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of a dozen large, Grade A eggs more than doubled to $3.59 in November 2022 from $1.72 in November 2021, according to BLS data.
