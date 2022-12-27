ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s son...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Bat Refuge working to save hundreds affected by arctic blast

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of bats froze and fell from Central Texas bridges during the recent arctic blast and the Austin Bat Refuge is working to save them. It's careful work, but with each syringe, Dianne Odegard brings a bat back to life. "It’s an electrolyte solution that rehydrates them...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS pulls body from Lady Bird Lake on Dec. 28

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed to KVUE on Thursday that medics recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake on the afternoon of Dec. 28. ATCEMS said it responded to the lake around 2:10 p.m. after receiving a report about the body. Medics arrived at the scene and...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin-Travis County EMS puts together videos to recruit new medics

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS is using a novel recruiting tool to attract prospective employees amid ongoing staffing issues. They’ve put together a reality show of sorts, about what it’s like to become an EMT or medic. The new web series, available on YouTube, Facebook and Vimeo,...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new urgent care facility

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

