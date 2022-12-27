Read full article on original website
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Director Denies Any Interference by Disney or Marvel Studios
There has been an ever-growing distrust of studios and their handling of projects. While history does show there will always be moments when they have a hand in the trajectory of a project, it’s not always something that is done purely to worsen a project. There are moments when creatives simply have different creative visions, that drift apart like with the original Ant-Man and Doctor Strange sequel scenarios with Marvel Studios, but it’s not always the case.
Marvel Studios Developing a Pair of Follow-ups to ‘Werewolf By Night’ (Rumor)
Marvel Studios has had to learn and adjust on the fly over the past two years as they’ve rolled out streaming content onto Disney Plus. The first batch of streaming series was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the second wave of series was, according to social media, too long and too short all at once. Part of the adjustment to that criticism was the evolution of Special Presentations, two of which debuted to leave reviews late this year and, it seems, Marvel Studios is going with the old axiom of “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” when it comes to those.
New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ BTS Image Reveals Scratched Cameo was Filmed
We’ve come to learn over the months after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ release that the film originally had many more cameos planned besides the already great additions we got. Among the many Illuminati members was the fact that Daniel Craig was going to play the role of Balder the Brave, a Thor stand-in for the multiversal group. We know that he couldn’t join the production and they ended up adding John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic.
‘Knives Out’ Director Already Started Work on ‘Glass Onion’ Sequel
After a long wait and $450M+ investment by Netflix, the first sequel to Knives Out has finally been released on the streaming platform. Glass Onion offers another exciting murder mystery starring Daniel Craig as the lovable detective Benoit Blanc. This time around, he finds himself stuck on a Greek island where things slowly start to unravel over an unlikely gathering of friends.
Blac Chyna Enjoys a Christmas Dance Party with Son King and Daughter Dream — Watch the Cute Clip!
Blac Chyna shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian, and son King Cairo, 10, with ex Tyga Blac Chyna is loving her quality time with her little ones. The model mom, 34, shared a fun Instagram Reel on Tuesday celebrating the holiday season with her two kids — daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10. The siblings dance together to an upbeat tune before Chyna joins them, laughing together as they each show off their moves. The song changes and the three take turns kicking along to the beat...
Kehlani Debuts New Girlfriend Kiara “Kiki” Russell On TikTok After Sparking Romance Rumors With Letitia Wright
The R&B singer has moved on to a new relationship, just months after calling it quits with ex-girlfriend 070 Shake.
Coco Austin Defends Daughter's Holiday Twerking Video on Instagram
Coco Austin got ahead of the game when she posted a new video that she knew would bring out the haters. The television personality is married to Ice-T, and the two share a 7-year-old daughter named Chanel. In the spirit of the holidays, Austin and her family and friends put...
RUMOR: Ben Affleck in Talks With Marvel Studios for an Upcoming Role
Ben Affleck has gone through quite the journey when it comes to superhero or franchise films. The actor has made quite the name for himself throughout his directorial and acting career, but it seems he may still be interested in revisiting a new role within an established franchise. A new rumor is making the rounds online that hints at Ben Affleck potentially taking on a role in an upcoming Marvel Studios project and it’s quite an interesting one: he may be in talks to tackle the role of Dario Agger according to @MyTimetoShineH.
Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors
Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video
Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
‘Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp Teases the Netflix Series’ Ending
Stranger Things is about to wrap up, as the journey through the Upside-Down is about to find its end with the fifth season. We still don’t know when we can expect the series to wrap up, but it’s looking like a long wait is in order with a 2024 release on the horizon due to the series’ final season not even started rolling the cameras. Still, it seems that the cast has been teased about the future of their characters, as actor Noah Schnapp teased the ending of Will’s story and highlighted once again that it started with him.
Lucky 7: Seven Villainous Roles Jessica Chastain Could Fill in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
The latest buzz around 2024’s Captain America: New World Order has Marvel Studios pursuing Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain for the “main villain” of the piece. While we have no idea if the rumor is true, we couldn’t help but speculate on which villain Chastain could be playing if it is. Given the film’s rumored plot centers around the discovery of Adamantium putting the world on the brink of war, some pretty intriguing possibilities quickly present themselves. Which of these 7 big bads could Chastain be playing? Probably none of them, but it was too much fun to pass up.
‘1000-Lb. Best Friends’: Details About Cast’s Ages, Birthdays and More
TLC’s reality hit 1000-Lb. Best Friends follows the lives of Vannessa Cross, Meghan Crumpler, Tina Arnold and Ashely Sutton as they embark on their health and weight loss journeys, and continues to be one of the most popular programs on the network. Keep scrolling to find out everything to know about the cast of 1000-Lb. Best Friends’ birthdays, ages, zodiac signs and more amid the show’s second season.
Murphy’s Team-Up Volume 29: Anticipating DC’s 2023 Slate
2023 is shaping up to be the last stand for the old guard of DC films before James Gunn and Peter Safran‘s new slate begins rolling out sometime in 2024. Still, there are 4 big dates on the calendar for the upcoming year including one for The Flash, which has been a film fans have looked forward to for years. Team MM shares their feelings about which DC film they’re looking most forward to in the new year with another special assist from our awesome followers on Twitter!
New ‘The Flash’ Merchandise Reveals First Look at Batman’s Batwing
Superhero films are more than just the pure cinematic experience, as they also come with quite a few merchandises for fans of all ages. Ironically, these products end up spoiling quite a bit more than they should, as they tend to find themselves online much earlier than expected. That is especially the case with projects that end up getting delayed further back leading to the current situation of The Flash merch revealing our first look at Michael Keaton‘s new Batwing.
‘Solo’ Sequel Not in the Works at Lucasfilm
As Lucasfilm pushes the Star Wars franchise forward through a plethora of streaming shows on Disney+, more time moves away from the short-lived saga of spin-off films. One of the films from this era, the divisive Solo: A Star Wars Story, has been gaining popularity over time. As such, fans of Star Wars have been somewhat curious about if there is any future for this corner of the universe. Though in a recent interview with director Ron Howard, it has seemingly been confirmed that there are no plans for the film series to move forward.
‘Avatar’s Sequels May Potentially Face Some Delays
Avatar‘s first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, has hit theaters and is making quite a splash. Just yesterday night, it managed to pass the one billion mark and is likely to continue making headway with some impressive box office legs. Of course, we already know that a third entry is already on the horizon but not everything seems as set in stone as initially hoped for by everyone involved.
Deleted Marvel Studios UK Tweet Adds Further Confusion to MCU’s 2023 Releases
There have been many stories on what exactly the future has in store for Marvel Studios’ 2023 slate. We have quite a few projects initially mapped out with Secret Invasion, Echo, Loki’s second season, Ironheart, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+. That is all on top of three films that would find their way into theaters throughout the year. Many have been worried about Marvel Studios trying to push out too much with rumors even hinting that they are rescheduling their approach.
The Top 10 Worst Movies of 2022
It’s that time of year – time to cringe at the top cinematic disasters that disappointed us the most in the last 12 months. These are the films that made us want to burn down the movie theatre and never look back. We highly recommend avoiding these at all costs, unless you’re a psychopath with a fiery love for burning money.
