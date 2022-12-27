Read full article on original website
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Gator Country
Norman credits the Gators consistency with him as to why he stayed solid
On Friday night, the Florida Gators picked up a transfer defensive lineman in Cam’Ron Jackson but the coaching staff also signed five linemen in the 2023 class. One of them was defensive lineman Will Norman (6-5, 290, Camden, NJ. Eastside) who stuck with the Gators despite a late push from several other big-name schools.
Gator Country
Denson explains why he stuck with the Florida Gators over Miami
The defensive back position was a huge need for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class and the coaching staff signed five guys who can play all over the secondary. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5–11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) was one of those guys who signed earlier this month and he’s a versatile guy that can play multiple positions.
Gator Country
Memphis defensive line transfer Cam’Ron Jackson has committed to the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators signed 20 prospects in the Class of 2023 and Billy Napier made it very clear that they were going to continue to add to the roster via the transfer portal. On Friday, the Gators did just that when they added Memphis defensive tackle transfer Cam’Ron Jackson (6-6, 340) who announced his commitment on Friday.
Gator Country
Comparing Dan Mullen’s staff to Billy Napier’s
It’s been 397 days since Billy Napier was hired as head football coach at the University of Florida. The Gators recently signed 20 high school players during early signing day, many of whom would not have inked their name with Florida without the staff Napier put together. Several players...
5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami
The Florida Gators scored a major recruiting win on Early National Signing Day. Head coach Billy Napier and the Gators got five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada to flip to Florida from in-state rival Miami. Rashada, a five-star recruit on 247Sports, made headlines when he flipped from the Hurricanes to the Gators. Mario Cristobal and the Read more... The post 5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kelby Collins Describes Florida vs. Alabama Recruitment, Fit With Gators
Defensive lineman Kelby Collins signed with Florida despite strong pushes from Alabama and Georgia, determined to make an early difference in Gainesville and help turn the Gators around.
Gator Country
Harris excited to get going with the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators have had several offensive linemen enter the transfer portal this offseason so far which has created a huge need for linemen in the 2023 class. Offensive line signee Knijeah Harris (6-3, 335, Bradenton, FL. IMG) is one of those guys that will help and he says this new coaching staff is what sold him on the Gators.
John Walker Talks Picking UCF over Florida, Being a Hometown Hero
John Walker talks about his college decision to pick UCF.
Steven Pearl on Florida HC Todd Golden: 'This one is tough. He's family'
The Auburn Tigers take on Florida tonight in a battle against a former assistant coach.
Gator Country
Photo Gallery: Day one of Under Armour practice
The Florida Gators have eight signees playing in the Under Armour All-America game this week and they had their first practice on Friday night. David Bowie and Gator Country were live at practice as the eight signees took the field to showcase their skills against the best high school players in the country.
Gator Country
Gators Drop SEC Opener To Auburn
Florida’s SEC basketball season had the chance to start with a major road victory but ultimately they couldn’t pull it out, falling to the home Auburn Tigers by a 61-58 score. The Gators had the opportunity to win the game with what could have been the final shot, but a disjointed possession resulted in a Colin Castleton turnover and ultimately an Auburn win. Coach Golden will be completely satisfied with the effort, but the Gators still have work to do in order to iron things out and reach their potential.
Gator Country
Photo Gallery: Under Armour All-American media day
Eight Florida Gators’ signees are in Kissimmee, Florida for the Under Armour All-American game that will take place on Tuesday. GatorCountry is live in Kissimmee and was at the Under Armour Media Day on Thursday as the signees checked into the game. David Bowie brings you a photo gallery...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Santa Fe advances to Hitchcock’s title game
The Hitchcock’s Challenge at Santa Fe High School was just that, a challenge, prior to the 4-day boys basketball tournament in Alachua. The Legacy Park Multipurpose Center flooded so all games were moved to the Raiders’ home floor. Two teams dropped out to bring the field from 16...
WCJB
Suwannee edges Godby in OT, reaches 2-0 in Hitchcock’s Challenge
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Suwannee boys basketbgall team came to Alachua with a 3-9 overall record, but the Bulldogs will be leaving the Hitchcock’s Challenge with some new-found confidence. Suwannee held off Godby, 54-53 in overtime in round robin play on Thursday to reach 2-0 in the challenge. Bobby Hawkins poured in 14 points for the Bulldogs, while Esreal Yant tallied 17 to lead the Cougars.
WCJB
Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Big day for Alachua County hoops
For the second straight night the Newberry and P.K. Yonge boys basketball teams advanced to the next round of their respective holiday tournaments. Newberry cruised to a 98-25 win against Tavares in the semifinals of the Bronson Holiday Classic. Kingston Brannon had 14 points to lead the Class 1A No....
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Davidson uses photos to further local conservation
For photography and conservation, Kim Davidson has two tips: take a lot of photos and find something you’re passionate about. Davidson combines both in her role with Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT). Davidson serves on the board of directors for Alachua Conservation Trust. She stepped into the role in 2015...
WCJB
University of Florida professors say high-profile lawsuit now ‘moot’
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Saying the case is “moot,” University of Florida professors are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that challenged a controversial conflict-of-interest policy that gave school administrators discretion over allowing faculty members to serve as expert witnesses in litigation. The university adopted a...
WCJB
North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations
NCFL, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses, restaurants and bars are gearing up for celebrations, as New Year’s Eve is just days away. In Ocala, the First Night New Years event will take place on Saturday. Guests can enjoy activities, performances, and exhibits that will take place around Tuscawilla Park, in...
