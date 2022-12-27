Read full article on original website
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
More than $ 5 million Illinois have now received State tax rebates
More than 5 million Illinoisans have now received their income and property tax rebates from Governor JB Pritzker’s Family Relief Plan. State Department of Revenue spokesperson Maura Kownacki says 96 percent of rebates to qualifying taxpayers have been sent out, totaling over $ 1 billion. “The rebate payments which...
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season
Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
‘Some of that tax revenue is coming from Tennesseans’: Illinois sold $1.4B in cannabis, 28% to out-of-state residents so far in 2022
The Land of Lincoln has netted between $275 million and nearly $500 million so far this year -- the exact amount depends on sales of different cannabis products' potencies.
48 hours left to apply for two inflation relief payments up to $600 – see who qualifies for the money
IDAHO residents have just two days left to apply for multiple rebates up to $600. The state is offering two rebates to eligible taxpayers: the 2022 rebate and the 2022 Special Session rebate. While the amount of each rebate is different, the qualifications and process to get them are the...
Up To $700 Income, Property Tax Rebates Received In Illinois This Year
Up to $700 tax rebates were received by residents from Illinois since September. The tax rebates include those for individual income tax and property tax, says KHQA. On September 12, the first round of tax rebates was issued to residents across the state of Illinois. Due to the Illinois Family Relief Plan, the state has approved of the one-time payments to be issued to the residents. The one-time payments include two different tax rebates: one for individual income tax and another for property tax. The deadline for submission of the required paperwork to qualify was announced last October 17. Tax rebates will be received only by those who have filed their 2021 state taxes through the IL-1040 form.
Food Stamp Benefits Schedule for the Illinois Link Card for January 2023
In Illinois, the Department of Human Services (DHS) is in charge of SNAP, a program that aids low-income households in getting the food they require for better health. Illinois SNAP members can consider having their benefits deposited on their Illinois Link Cards every month. The same deposit schedule for SNAP benefits is used each month, and payments for January will also include the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that has been granted for 2023.
Large utility companies in Illinois must offer low-income customers discounted rates, state commission says
The Illinois Commerce Commission conducted a recent study and concluded that discounted residential utility rates for electricity and natural gas are a consumer necessity (source).
Cash Bail Won't Be Eliminated on Jan. 1 in These Illinois Counties After SAFE-T Act Ruling
In at least 65 Illinois counties, cash bail will remain in place on Jan. 1 unlike the rest of the state following a judge's ruling that the pre-trial release provisions in the SAFE-T act are unconstitutional. The dozens of counties were part of a class-action lawsuit brought by several prosecutors...
IL: FOID card to automatically renew for people with fingerprints on file
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police […]
Millions of dollars in refunds coming for Louisiana Entergy customers
Entergy customers should expect to get money back in their wallets after an Entergy subsidiary was found to have overcharged consumers, the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) announced.
New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Wallet in 2023
Nearly 200 new laws are going into effect beginning on New Year’s Day in Illinois, and several of those bills could have a direct impact on your pocketbook in 2023. Whether it’s the return of the state’s grocery tax, or the increase in the state’s minimum wage, a variety of laws will have an effect on your money in the new year, and we’re breaking down those new laws.
Domestic Violence Protections to Minimum Wage Bump, Here’s the New Illinois Laws Taking Effect Jan. 1
The Illinois legislature was busy in 2022, enacting hundreds of new laws, many of which will take effect on Sunday. The most controversial change has received widespread attention: The portion of the SAFE-T Act that will eliminate cash bail. That provision will go into effect for counties not covered by a court ruling issued Wednesday night that finds the law unconstitutional and will keep in place the current bail system in some 65 counties that are part of a consolidated lawsuit.
