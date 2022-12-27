Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Several agencies responded to the national guard dock downtown Thursday after a tug boat had sunk. Juneau Harbormaster Matt Creswell said they were notified about the sinking at about 8:45 in the morning Thursday. He said they went down to investigate and found at the National Guard dock, there was the 107-foot tugboat Tagish.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 16 HOURS AGO