FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
32nd annual Juneau Polar Dip - bring in the New Year with a splash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Polar Bear Dip is an unofficial, decades-old annual community tradition that takes place New Years Day. The Polar Bear Dip will take place at 1:00 p.m. January 1st at Auke Rec. It's free to attend. Capital City Fire/Rescue keeps everyone safe, and the US Forest...
Virtual 'Mendenhall Minis' begin in January
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The US Department of Agriculture Forest Service will be continuing its monthly, online Mendenhall Minis series in January, continuing through March 2023. The educational, kid-focused programs will premiere on the Mendenhall Glacier Facebook page (@MendenhallGlacierVC) at 10:00 a.m. on the last Saturday of each month. Mendenhall...
107' Tug sinks at Juneau dock
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Several agencies responded to the national guard dock downtown Thursday after a tug boat had sunk. Juneau Harbormaster Matt Creswell said they were notified about the sinking at about 8:45 in the morning Thursday. He said they went down to investigate and found at the National Guard dock, there was the 107-foot tugboat Tagish.
New Juneau landfill hours and rates effective February 1
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Landfill hours and rates will change at WM’s Capitol Recycling and Disposal effective Wednesday, Feb. 1. The days and hours for the CBJ RecycleWorks and household hazardous waste collection remain unaffected by this change. WM District Manager Mike Mahaffey said the landfill changes are necessary...
Fireside Series sparks curiousity at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center kicks off their decades-long tradition of Friday night Fireside Lectures on Jan. 6, 2023, with a presentation by entomologist Dr. Elizabeth Graham on the recent defoliation event of forests in Alaska. The annual Fireside Lectures are a free, twelve-week series of...
Free Movie in the Park at the Field House on January 5
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Parks & Recreation Department will present a free matinee Movie in the Park, "Minions: The Rise of Gru" January 5 at 2:30 p.m. The movie will be shown at Dimond Park Field House, 2961 Riverside Drive. Doors to the Field...
Historic neighborhood, once envisioned for new Alaska Capitol, is given away by the state
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Juneau’s Telephone Hill neighborhood is home to Alaska’s oldest still-in-use house, built in 1882. The state of Alaska is returning to the City and Borough of Juneau a multimillion-dollar plot of land once envisioned for a new Capitol building. On Tuesday, acting Department...
Juneau police outlines new years enforcement
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - 2022 is coming to a close, and the Juneau Police Department reminds everyone to have a safe and happy New Year. The Juneau Police Department will have additional staff on duty to handle calls for service and DWI enforcement over New Year's Eve. The department said...
After experiencing travel delays, Capital City Basketball Tournament begins
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Capital City Basketball Tournament was pushed back a day as some teams were delayed in their travels due to the weather, but games are scheduled now for Wednesday. The Juneau boys and girls were trying to get home since the 23rd, having played in Las...
4th annual Guns & Hoses hockey game planned for Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After a break over the pandemic, Guns and Hoses hockey is coming back to the Treadwell Arena this Friday. Shawn Phelps, an officer with the Capital City Alaska Peace Officers Association Chapter gave that highlight to News of the North. "Guns and Hoses hockey is going...
Deharts grand re-opening - new owners and new products
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After a year of remodeling, Deharts held its grand re-opening Wednesday. Remodeling included new floors and bringing in grocery essentials that never used to be available at the store, including eggs, bread, and meat from Super Bear. Kara White, a manager at Deharts, spoke to who...
