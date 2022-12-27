ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

Musician Steve Azar to serve as Neptune grand marshal

The Krewe of Neptune announced that Mississippi musician and recording artist Steve Azar will serve as grand marshal for the night parade on Feb. 18. The parade rolls at 5:30 p.m. Azar is known for his hit “I Don’t Have To Be Me (Til Monday)” and “One Mississippi.” The Greenville...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

New Year’s Eve events across the Coast

As with a lot of things, South Mississippi always does it up big for New Year’s celebrations. There’s no shortage of fun happening tomorrow either. Saturday morning, Brantley Ellison Fitness is hosting its first ever Run for Free 2023 5K at the Cedar Lake Road location. The family is invited to start off the year with fitness vendors, gym incentives, and a chance to win a free month of membership by placing first in the 5k.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Remembering Chomper the Alligator’s legacy on the Gulf Coast

After being a staple attraction at Pine Hills Nursery in Pass Christian for more than 60 years, Chomper the Alligator has died. The story of Chomper, also known as the king of the wild side, goes all the way back to 1958 when a man named Billy Cuevas rescued him right after he hatched. He was only six inches long.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Coast hotels and casinos are filling up fast for New Year’s celebrations

Hotels and casinos along the Coast are filling up with out-of-town guests for the upcoming New Year’s holiday. Biloxi City Councilman Kenny Glavan, who is president of the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association, says rooms started filling up right after Christmas. With the Sugar Bowl being played right down...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Economic goals in Jackson County for 2023

With such a diverse range of industry and businesses, Jackson County saw a lot of growth in 2022 and there’s no stopping that growth as we head into 2023. In studio with more is Jaylon Morris with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
wxxv25.com

CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Holiday Classic: Gulfport vs. Pascagoula

The last time Gulfport and Pascagoula got together, the Admirals won by just two points. Last night, Pascagoula lost by just two points and Gulfport losing by just one point in the semi-final games of Gulfport’s 39th annual Holiday Classic. Admirals and Panthers running it back in the third-place...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Holiday Classic: Gulfport vs. Harrison Central

When Gulfport and Harrison Central get together, it’s always the hottest ticket in town. Now add on the fact that a lot of people are off work and kids are out of school and it is the 39th annual Gulfport Holiday Classic that ticket just got even hotter. Day...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Coast liquor stores still lifting spirits despite low supply

As we prepare to toast to 2023, we checked in with a local liquor store that has been lifting spirits this holiday season. At Pooh’s Liquor Store on Dedeaux Road in Gulfport, business has been non-stop since Thanksgiving. During this year, it’s often hard to keep up the supply,...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

News 25’s Top Five Stories of 2022

As we wind down on 2022, we are taking a look at some of the stories that captured the attention of our viewers this year. From the state legislature to the death of a beloved mascot to the loss of two police officers. Let’s take a look at how the top stories of 2022 lined up this year.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

MDOT project in Harrison and Hancock counties awarded $60M

The Mississippi Department of Transportation project in Harrison and Hancock counties was selected by DOT to receive $60 million. The project will widen Interstate 10 from four to six lanes west of Diamondhead to just east of County Farm Road in Long Beach. It also includes intelligent transportation system improvements...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Holiday Classic: Gulfport vs. Moss Point

Bert Jenkins was absolutely electric all day long for Gulfport’s 39th annual Holiday Classic. The tournament includes seven of Mississippi’s best high school basketball teams and one of the best from Illinois. Gulfport High is the host with the most and their first match-up of the tournament is...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson looks back at his career

After more than 30 years of service, Sheriff Troy Peterson has announced that he will retire when his term ends. Sheriff Peterson is finishing out his career right where it started. Before he was sheriff, Peterson began as a corrections officer at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. It wasn’t...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Two announce intention to run for Harrison County sheriff

Captain Matt Haley and Major Louis Elias have both announced their intention to run for the Harrison County sheriff position next year. Both men still have to qualify. Elias is a graduate of Long Beach High School and the Harrison County Law Enforcement Academy. Haley started at the Harrison County...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Boil water notice lifted for Pascagoula

The boil water notice has been lifted for Pascagoula. All city water is safe for use. The boil water notice went into effect on Saturday after a low water pressure indicated a broken water main in the city. The break was discovered on Sunday, but freezing temperatures hobbled efforts to make repairs.
PASCAGOULA, MS

