ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Tua Tagovailoa showed 'no visible signs' of concussion vs. Packers, says NFL medical chief Allen Sills

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uR1Q7_0jvz3lNd00

Tua Tagovailoa entered the NFL's concussion protocol on Monday, a day after he apparently sustained and played through a head injury against the Green Bay Packers.

The incident raised two key questions: Why wasn't Tagovailoa's injury identified during the game, and should he continue play football this season after multiple head injuries? The NFL and the NFLPA's top doctors addressed both questions on Tuesday.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, told NFL Network that nothing from Sunday's game should have triggered the NFL's concussion protocol for the Miami Dolphins quarterback. The protocol is only triggered when a player sustains a blow to the head then displays symptoms of injury. Tagovailoa didn't display symptoms during the game, per Sills.

"What our spotters and our unaffiliated neuro doctors are looking for is any blow that transmits force to the head or neck area, followed by that injury behavior," Sills said. "And so, there are many blows to the head that occur during a game. ...

"There were no visible signs present, even though there was a blow to the head and the player did not report any symptoms, despite being in contact with the medical staff throughout the game. So, there was nothing that would have triggered the protocol in the moment."

Sills noted that anyone involved in the game can flag symptomatic behavior, including the injured player, his teammates, coaches and officials. Per Sills, nobody flagged Tagovailoa as symptomatic on Sunday.

Dr. Thom Mayer, the chief medical adviser for the NFL Players Association, told USA Today on Tuesday that the NFLPA is reviewing footage and reports from the NFL's unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants at Sunday's game to see if anything was missed.

“We’re moving at a logical sequence to review and see what’s there,” Mayer said.

Here's the play widely believed to be responsible for Tagovailoa eventually entering protocol.

The back of his bounced off the turf, similar to a Week 3 injury that saw Tagovailoa sidelined against the Buffalo Bills. He returned to finish that game and played the next week against the Cincinnati Bengals. He ended that game in the hospital after another blow to his head required him to leave the field on a stretcher.

That leads to the next question: Should Tagovailoa play in Week 17 against the Patriots or at all for the rest of the season? An apparent head injury wasn't properly identified in Week 3, and he ended up in the hospital in Week 4. If the protocol failed him before, who's to say that it won't again, even it if it's since been revised?

Several former NFL players including Robert Griffin III, Booger McFarland and Charles Woodson said on Monday that the risk is too much and that Tagovailoa shouldn't play again in 2022, if ever.

Sill on Tuesday pointed to the protocol that requires Tagovailoa to go through a multi-step process with team and independent neurologists before being cleared by the Dolphins. He also acknowledged that medical science isn't capable of accurately projecting future injury risk and refrained from making a recommendation for Tagovailoa.

"And what I would say is that in any case of this nature, the team is going to behave in a very conservative manner," Sills continued. "Because at the end of the day our protocol is to make sure that the athlete appears to be recovered, but we still with today's technology can't really estimate that risk of future injury.

"And so what we have to do is make sure the athlete is fully recovered and then make sure that their voice and their autonomy is respected in this decision-making process."

Mayer, meanwhile, suggested that it was too early in the process to make any calls on Tagovailoa's status for Week 17 or beyond.

"But I fully understand the logic of people saying, 'Hey, he should sit out the rest of the year,'" Mayer said. "There will be people who say he should retire. That's a whole spectrum of options.

"That's kind of Chapter 24. We're on Chapter 1 now. So, we're just going to logically move through the chapters and advise the player, who ultimately makes the decision."

The Dolphins, medical staff and Tagovailoa have four days to figure out the next step before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. They'll do so amid the competing interests of the Dolphins' playoff fate and Tagovailoa's health.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has 3-Word Response To Fan Who Said He Left For Money

Not everyone appreciated Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. After igniting the HBCU program, the Hall of Famer took a more prominent coaching position with a Power Five program that can provide him with more resources. He'll also make much more money, but Sanders disputed changing jobs for that reason.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Lebanon-Express

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa walks off field after Green Bay Packers defeat the Dolphins 26-20 in an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

MIAMI — There was a time when the Miami Dolphins were one of the best teams in the NFL, leading the AFC East. Their leader was a coach of the year front-runner. Their quarterback was going great, and headed to a Pro Bowl season. Super Bowl dreams were wafting. Ah, those long-ago halcyon days, right? Nah this was a month ago. Oh how a spectacularly ill-timed four-game losing streak has turned ...
The Spun

Davante Adams Trending After Derek Carr Benching News

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Derek Carr will not start this weekend against the 49ers. The offense will instead be led by Jarrett Stidham. When discussing Carr's future with the Raiders, McDaniels said, "There is a lot to be sorted once the season is over." Now that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Action News Jax

Tua Tagovailoa out after another concussion, Mike McDaniel mum on whether Tagovailoa will play again this season

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel already ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Week 17 after the quarterback entered the concussion protocol Monday. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will start against the New England Patriots in a key AFC East game and McDaniel would not say if Tagovailoa would return this season after he suffered his second reported concussion of the year.
CBS Sports

Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details

The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Action News Jax

Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming

The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy

Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Offers New Update On Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa was added to the injury report on Monday afternoon. The Miami Dolphins quarterback sustained his second concussion of the season after he had symptoms following Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. His status for next Sunday's game against the New England Patriots is currently in doubt. Even...
NEW YORK STATE
Action News Jax

Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets

Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
124K+
Followers
145K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy